Advertisement
AD

    Dogwifhat (WIF) Skyrockets 20% in Volume Amid Price Slump

    Advertisement
    article image
    Mushumir Butt
    Dogwifhat (WIF) has surged in trading volume amid its price slump
    Fri, 21/06/2024 - 14:58
    Dogwifhat (WIF) Skyrockets 20% in Volume Amid Price Slump
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dogwifhat (WIF) is showing no signs of gains in terms of price. However, the good news for its holders is that other indicators are giving bullish signals. Per CoinGlass, the trading volume of WIF has skyrocketed 20% over the past day. With this surge, its volume is standing at a whopping $879.75 million.

    Advertisement

    If we break it down, around $500.89 million of the total volume came from crypto exchange Binance and $166.40 million from Bybit, among others. This shows us that WIF has been seeing rising trading activity across multiple platforms.

    But the most important thing to note here is that traders are showing interest in this meme coin even though its price is currently in a bullish phase. Traders are optimistic about Dogwifhat because they may be trying to buy the lows.

    HOT Stories
    USDT on Toncoin (TON) Officially Goes Live on Binance: Details
    USDT on Toncoin (TON) Officially Goes Live on Binance: Details
    XRP on Track to Be Security in California
    Bitcoin (BTC) to $70,000 Imminent? Solana (SOL) to Pump Ethereum: Here's How, Cardano (ADA) Bounces Around $0.3, But for How Long?
    Can Ripple Still Lose to SEC? Top Lawyer Weighs In

    Moreover, the coin has a history of huge rallies, so these traders may be anticipating another price rally from WIF. Whatever the reason is, the rising trading activity is a positive sign for WIF, which may help it to overcome this bearish phase.

    WIF price outlook

    As of this publication, the Dogwifhat price has plummeted 13.16% to $1.84. Additionally, the price has fallen 34.40% over the past month. This shows how bears have gained control over the sentiment, as seen in the broader crypto market.

    However, there is hope left for the Solana-based meme coin. Per TradingView, the current RSI of WIF is 30.39. An RSI below 40 indicates that the coin is in an oversold market condition. Hence, Dogwifhat’s current RSI is showing that there is a potential for a price gain in the short term.

    Considering the surge in volume and the current RSI level, one can assume that the outlook for WIF is not bleak. Meme coins like WIF have always shown their potential with massive price rallies. While volatility is expected, WIF still has the potential to rebound from its current levels.

    #Dogwifhat WIF
    About the author
    article image
    Mushumir Butt

    With over three years of immersive experience in the crypto industry, Mushumir is a seasoned crypto writer dedicated to unraveling the complexities of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. From dissecting the latest blockchain innovations to demystifying trading strategies, he brings a unique blend of technical insight and communicative flair to the crypto space. Having penned countless articles, analyses, and market reports, Mushumir has developed a distinctive voice that resonates with both seasoned investors and crypto newcomers alike.

    Advertisement
    related image Here's Who's Selling Bitcoin (BTC) Right Now, Pushing Price Down
    Jun 21, 2024 - 14:52
    Here's Who's Selling Bitcoin (BTC) Right Now, Pushing Price Down
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Major Crypto Wallet Issues Crucial Warning to Community: Details
    Jun 21, 2024 - 14:52
    Major Crypto Wallet Issues Crucial Warning to Community: Details
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Simple Ton Coin (SIMPL) Meme Coin on TON Blockchain Fairlaunched
    Jun 21, 2024 - 14:52
    Simple Ton Coin (SIMPL) Meme Coin on TON Blockchain Fairlaunched
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    15th Edition Connected Banking Summit – Innovation and Excellence Awards 2024; Ethiopia
    Aleph Zero Introduces The First EVM-Compatible ZK-Privacy Layer with Subsecond Proving Times
    EasyA’s Web3 Developer Community Surpasses One Million and Launches Polkadot Education
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogwifhat (WIF) Skyrockets 20% in Volume Amid Price Slump
    Here's Who's Selling Bitcoin (BTC) Right Now, Pushing Price Down
    Major Crypto Wallet Issues Crucial Warning to Community: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD