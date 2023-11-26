Advertisement
AD

Dogecoin Creator: Argentina Adopting DOGE? That Would Be a Laugh

Advertisement
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
As economic discussions swirl around Argentina's new president, Javier Milei, Dogecoin creator adds touch of humor, musing about unlikely scenario of Argentina adopting Dogecoin as its reserve currency
Sun, 11/26/2023 - 09:57
Dogecoin Creator: Argentina Adopting DOGE? That Would Be a Laugh
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a recent post, the creator of Dogecoin, known by the pseudonym Shibetoshi Nakamoto, entertained the idea of Argentina adopting DOGE as its reserve currency.

Advertisement

The eccentric remark came amid discussions triggered by the election of Argentina's new president, Javier Milei, who has pledged radical economic changes, including the closure of the Central Bank and the adoption of the U.S. dollar as the sole currency.

Related
Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC) Price Has Reclaimed $37,000

The developer, while emphasizing that he was not advocating for such a move, found humor in the prospect, stating, "It would be kinda funny if Argentina took up Dogecoin as its reserve currency."

He even went on to compare the stability of Dogecoin to the Argentine peso, noting that the meme-inspired cryptocurrency had been more stable in recent years, albeit with a tongue-in-cheek acknowledgment of its notorious volatility in previous years.

The context of Nakamoto's musings aligns with the economic turmoil in Argentina and President Milei's unconventional proposals. The Argentine peso seems to be on the fringe of Milei's plans, prompting the Dogecoin creator to playfully join the speculative conversation.

Related
Dogecoin Founder Shares Take on Record Jump in DOGE Transactions

Apart from this, Nakamoto dismissed attempts to predict the future of Dogecoin, especially in reference to its impressive heights in 2021 following coverage on Saturday Night Live (SNL). "I think anyone who predicts anything about cryptocurrency is a fool," asserted the developer, highlighting the unpredictable nature of the digital asset market.

#Dogecoin #Dogecoin News #Dogecoin co-founder
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Millions of XRP Grabbed by Whales, Is XRP About to Take Off?
2023/11/26 09:56
Millions of XRP Grabbed by Whales, Is XRP About to Take Off?
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Ripple CEO Garlinghouse Fires Back at Former SEC Chair
2023/11/26 09:56
Ripple CEO Garlinghouse Fires Back at Former SEC Chair
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Approaches Pivotal Point: Can Price Rally Even More?
2023/11/26 09:56
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Approaches Pivotal Point: Can Price Rally Even More?
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
AD