    Dogecoin's (DOGE) Parabolic Growth Signaled by 41% Whale Boost

    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Dogecoin large transactions soar 41% as price resets
    Mon, 9/12/2024 - 10:29
    Dogecoin's (DOGE) Parabolic Growth Signaled by 41% Whale Boost
    The price of Dogecoin (DOGE) recently experienced a mild correction, dropping from a high of $0.4675 to a low of $0.4393. At the time of writing, the price was down 3.17% in 24 hours to $0.4443. Despite this sell-off, the DOGE whale outlook looks promising, signaling an impending parabolic run ahead.

    Dogecoin whales and price reset

    According to data from IntoTheBlock, Dogecoin whale transactions are up by 41% to $23.35 billion. The digital currency has remained a favorite for market whales, as many banks are trying to accumulate more.

    Per ITB data, whale transactions are those worth $100,000 and above. Over the past 24 hours, more than 9,400 transactions were registered on-chain. In actual token terms, this figure comes in at 60.9 billion DOGE, with a dollar value of $23 billion.

    Article image
    DOGE 7D Large Transaction Chart Via IntoTheBlock

    Dogecoin remains an attractive option for investors into the market, owing to its affiliation with Elon Musk. The meme coin remains the billionaire’s favorite, as he often shares posts that promote its growth on X. With Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (D.O.G.E), Dogecoin is bound to get more social mentions, or attributions, in the long term.

    With this, the coin has what it takes not just to rebound but to soar in the near future.

    Leading meme coin outlook

    Dogecoin has continued to serve as a reference point for investors in the broader digital currency ecosystem. Over the past year, the coin has consistently traded as one of the top 10 coins by market capitalization, setting a major milestone for other meme coins to watch.

    Beyond its meme coin status, the Dogecoin Foundation has unveiled a series of planned upgrades over the past few months to enhance the ecosystem greatly. With the future of DOGE looking bright, its influence might rub off on other meme coins in the industry, including Shiba Inu (SHIB), PEPE and BONK.

    #Dogecoin
