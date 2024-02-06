Advertisement
Dogecoin Witnesses Historical Holder Growth Amid DOGE Price Turmoil

article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Dogecoin's holders surge amid price uncertainty, hinting at major shift ahead for DOGE
Tue, 6/02/2024 - 9:49
Dogecoin Witnesses Historical Holder Growth Amid DOGE Price Turmoil
Dogecoin, the popular meme-inspired cryptocurrency, is experiencing a surge in nonzero wallet creations despite a recent downturn in its value, reports Santiment. Over the past two weeks, the Dogecoin network has seen an impressive influx of 414,000 new wallets, marking the fastest growth in its decade-long history. Most of these wallets contain small amounts of DOGE, ranging from 0.001 to 1 token.

Despite a 23% decrease in value since its peak on Dec. 9, Dogecoin's ecosystem is witnessing unprecedented expansion, with a notable 7.2% increase in wallets holding more than zero coins since Jan. 22. This surge in wallet creation suggests a growing interest in Dogecoin despite its recent price fluctuations.

Source: Santiment

Analysts have noted that Dogecoin's price has remained relatively stable over the past two weeks, indicating a possible accumulation phase among investors. Renowned cryptocurrency market analyst Ali Martinez has highlighted the tightening of Bollinger Bands on Dogecoin's price chart, suggesting an impending price movement.

Stars aligning for Dogecoin

Although this significant price movement has yet to materialize, technical indicators hint at a potential shift in Dogecoin's value. The rapid growth in wallet numbers further underscores the growing momentum behind the meme coin, despite ongoing market turbulence.

With Dogecoin's fundamentals showing resilience amid price volatility, many in the cryptocurrency community are eagerly anticipating the next major move in its price trajectory. As the number of Dogecoin holders continues to climb at an unprecedented pace, it is evident that something significant is brewing within the Dogecoin ecosystem.

