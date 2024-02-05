Advertisement
Elon Musk's Innovative Idea Supported by DOGE Founder and Crypto Community

Yuri Molchan
Elon Musk again brings his innovative DOGE-related idea to crypto Twitter and receives support from the Dogecoin co-founder
Mon, 5/02/2024 - 15:40
Boss of Tesla, SpaceX and X platform (formerly known as Twitter) owner has “resurrected” one of his innovative ideas related to Dogecoin that may have a major impact on the US in the long run. It has been supported by one of the two DOGE creators and the cryptocurrency community overall now just as it was seconded by them three years ago.

Texas Institute of Technology & Science with DOGE payments 

In a recent tweet, tech mogul and centibillionaire Musk asked the Twitter community whether he should come back to the idea of creating the Texas Institute of Technology & Science. Musk added that this university would include Advanced Social Studies, among other subjects.

Among those crypto fans who posted supportive comments under Musk’s tweet, was the Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus.

For the first time, Musk voiced this idea on Twitter in 2021. Back then, he stated that if he set up he Texas Institute of Technology & Science, payments would be accepted in Dogecoin and there would be discounts for dog owners.

Over the weekend, he liked his own tweet, in which it was stated, as if coming back to this idea and considering it seriously.

Musk's previous experience in founding schools

In 2014, Musk founded a non-profit online school Astra Nova School on the campus of SpaceX in California. That was an innovative school where he put his five children after pulling them out of a regular school since he did not approve of the curriculum.

In December 2023, according to tax filings, Musk donated $100 million to his charity “The Foundation” with a goal of establishing primary and secondary schools in Austin, Texas. Now, he is busy securing accreditation from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges in order to establish his own university.

The curriculum for the school would include tuition on “mathematics, science, engineering and physics, alongside hands-on learning experience including simulations, case studies, fabrication/design projects, and labs”.

The school is going to be free of charge and will be funded by donations, students are to be accepted based on merit. The school intends to onboard fifty students for a start.

About the author
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
