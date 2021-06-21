Dogecoin Tanks 71 Percent Since Elon Musk's "SNL" Debut, Reaches 60-Day Low

Dogecoin plunged to $0.213, its lowest level since Apr. 23, on the Bitfinex exchange at 11:25 a.m. UTC.

Image by tradingview.com

The joke cryptocurrency is getting hit the hardest among the top 10 cryptocurrencies with almost a 20 percent plunge.



Those who bought into the “Dogefather” craze ahead of Elon Musk’s “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut are now sitting on enormous losses. Dogecoin is down a staggering 71 percent since May 8, the day the meme coin reached its current all-time high of $0.74.



