Dogecoin Listed on Coinbase Pro

News
Tue, 06/01/2021 - 19:28
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Coinbase Pro has listed Dogecoin
Dogecoin Listed on Coinbase Pro
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Coinbase Pro has started accepting inbound transfers of meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin, the exchange announced Tuesday

Trading will start at 4 p.m. UTC on June 3 if there is enough liquidity.   

Dogecoin is currently up nearly 6 percent, outperforming every top 10 cryptocurrency on CoinMarketCap. 

Related
Dogecoin Is Not Worth $37 Billion, Says Crypto King Barry Silbert

The listing, however, has been mainly priced in by the market since Coinbase announced that the joke crypto would land on its platform last month.  

Bitball Bitball

As reported by U.Today, Tesla CEO Elon Musk himself tweeted that the largest U.S. exchange had to enable Dogecoin trading back in March. 

The Winklevoss-led Gemini exchange added support for DOGE in early May together with several other trading platforms.    

#Dogecoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Dogecoin Listed on Coinbase Pro
06/01/2021 - 19:28

Dogecoin Listed on Coinbase Pro
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image Tesla Competitor to Launch First Electric Car That Mines Bitcoin and Dogecoin
06/01/2021 - 17:13

Tesla Competitor to Launch First Electric Car That Mines Bitcoin and Dogecoin
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image Most Bitcoiners Think Stock-to-Flow Model Won't Break After Massive Crash
06/01/2021 - 16:05

Most Bitcoiners Think Stock-to-Flow Model Won't Break After Massive Crash
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

Featured videos

Subscribe to U.Today
Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image Video Image