Cardano Surpasses Bitcoin by Transaction Activity as ADA Price Remains in Limbo

Cardano has trumped Bitcoin when it comes to adjusted transaction volume over the past 24 hours ($17.15 billion and $15.11 billion, respectively), according to data provided by blockchain analytics firm Messari.

@Cardano is in 1st place for most transaction activity (Adjusted Volume last 24 hrs) and it overtook #BTC and #Ethereum. I think that this is worthy of a few re-tweets. Can @cardano_whale, @DeansEpoch, @CardanoPolice, @IOHK_Charles and @DanielTetsuyama help spread the word? pic.twitter.com/O7PD8bORLD — lowfusscrypto 🇭🇺🧛‍♂️🇺🇸 (@lowfusscrypto) February 13, 2022

The proof-of-stake blockchain recorded the highest number of transactions while also having some of the lowest fees. Cardano generated only a minuscule $52,000 in fees over the last 24 hours compared to Bitcoin’s $700,000 and Ethereum’s $22.1 million.



The metric isolates only meaningful transactions to accurately compare data from UTXO-based chains and account-based blockchains of the likes of Ethereum.



As reported by U.Today, Cardano also recently surpassed three million wallets, reaching yet another adoption milestone. Still, some critics feel tempted to dismiss the blockchain as vaporware.