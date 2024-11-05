    Dogecoin Rockets as DOGE Price Secures Golden Cross

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Golden cross alert: Popular meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) rockets 6.3% today
    Tue, 5/11/2024 - 12:57
    Dogecoin Rockets as DOGE Price Secures Golden Cross
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The price of the popular meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) soared over 6.3% today, with a large green candle now heralding its daily chart. As a result of this action, Dogecoin is now quoted above the $0.168 mark, which is the highest price since the end of October, and if we zoom out from the fall 2024 period, it is the highest price for DOGE since May. 

    Advertisement

    In total, since the beginning of the week, the price of DOGE has gained more than 11%, with only the next visible resistance around $0.175, which is 4.3% higher than current levels.

    Related
    Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Even Cardano Can Rally in 2025, Here's Why
    Tue, 11/05/2024 - 09:53
    Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Even Cardano Can Rally in 2025, Here's Why
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    HOT Stories
    Shytoshi Kusama Publishes Groundbreaking S.H.I.B. Proposal for US Government
    Bitcoin's 'Shooting Star' Pattern Raises Red Flag, Peter Brandt Backs It
    Bitcoin ETFs Record Largest Outflows of All Time
    Mt. Gox’s Coins on the Move as BTC Price Plunges to $66K

    Interestingly, all of this is happening for Dogecoin as the golden cross is about to form on its daily price chart. For those who do not know, the golden cross is a technical analysis phenomenon that is basically a point of intersection of moving averages, short and long. 

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    In our case, the golden cross is forming as the 50-day moving average is crossing the 200-day moving average to the upside, which is a textbook example of a golden cross. 

    What can DOGE traders expect?

    The last time this happened to Dogecoin, the price of the popular meme coin soared over 21% in the following 128 days, from a low of $0.07 in November 2023 to a high of $0.23 in March 2024. 

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Stuns Dogecoin With Triple-Digit Whale Transaction Boost
    Mon, 11/04/2024 - 16:14
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Stuns Dogecoin With Triple-Digit Whale Transaction Boost
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    Whether that will be the case this time is hard to predict, as nothing is set in stone on the crypto market. However, the price history of DOGE has seen examples of golden cross rallies, and it will at least be interesting to keep an eye on the price chart of the popular meme coin.

    #Dogecoin #Dogecoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 5, 2024 - 12:24
    Will Shiba Inu (SHIB) Break 6 Trillion Record?
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Nov 5, 2024 - 11:36
    Binance and CZ Push Back: New Motion to Dismiss SEC Case Filed
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    AEON MINING Introduces New Earning Opportunities for Newcomers to Crypto
    Funs.AI Sets Compliance Strategy for SocialFi Amid SEC Regulations
    Countdown to Devcon 2024’s Unmissable Side Event: LBank and 13Desk’s “Sunset Soiree” Set to Light Up Bangkok
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin Rockets as DOGE Price Secures Golden Cross
    Will Shiba Inu (SHIB) Break 6 Trillion Record?
    Binance and CZ Push Back: New Motion to Dismiss SEC Case Filed
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD