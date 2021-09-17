Dogecoin Rival SHIB Rallies 44% After Coinbase Trading Kicks Off

Dogecoin competitor Shiba Inu has soared over 44% after Coinbase began trading it on Thursday

Meme-coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) has rallied approximately 44% since the largest U.S.-based crypto exchange Coinbase launched trading pairs based on SHIB.

Image via TradingView

Earlier this week, U.Today covered that Shiba Inu was also listed on the American branch of Binance.

Coinbase Pro initially planned to add Shiba Ina on June 17, together with Chiliz (CHZ) and Keep Network (KEEP). However, certain technical issues prevented it from happening.

Finally, the coin was listed by the professional arm of Coinbase on Sept. 9, which caused SHIB to rally 30%. Now that trading kicked off on Sept. 16, the meme coin added another 44% and is trading at $0.00000912 at press time.

At the moment, SHIB is the most famous Dogecoin copycat. Its market cap has risen to $3,499,482,232, adding almost $1 billion since Sept. 12. The coin's trading volume has surged to $2,574,016,168, gaining 154.6% over the past 24-hour period, from $1,624,140,154 on Sept. 16.