Advertisement
AD

Dogecoin Reclaims Top 10 Position as DOGE Price Surges 7.5%

Advertisement
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Dogecoin has returned to 10th place after being temporarily displaced by Chainlink
Thu, 15/02/2024 - 9:19
Dogecoin Reclaims Top 10 Position as DOGE Price Surges 7.5%
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Dogecoin (DOGE) has rebounded from its protracted slump in the past week and has made a major move to reclaim its spot in the top 10 most capitalized cryptocurrencies. Dogecoin was pushed to 11th place earlier this month by Chainlink (LINK), as its price nosedived in unusual ways in clear dissonance to the market trend at the time.

Advertisement

Related
More Than $10 Million Worth of Dogecoin (DOGE) Transfered from Robinhood

Dogecoin’s reboot comes amid 5.44% growth in the past 24 hours to $0.08574. The coin’s market capitalization is now pegged at $12,267,705,906, a figure that now surpasses the $11,735,482,124 for Chainlink.

The digital currency ecosystem is a dynamic one, with trends changing regularly. Though the industry is at a point where almost every altcoin is on a bullish run, some outliers can be seen on the market, and their growth typically shifts the paradigm in visible ways.

Dogecoin has had erratic growth in recent times. However, the current surge has enhanced its growth over the past week by 7.5% on the back of a sustained boom in adoption, as showcased by its trading volume, which is up by more than 100% to $795,277,043.

Dogecoin utility to watch

Dogecoin as a digital currency has many unmet expectations. While it serves the general purpose of any digital currency as a conveyor of value across the board, Dogecoin’s true utility is limited.

Related
Dogecoin (DOGE) Soars 10% as It Targets Higher Increase

Unlike many new meme coins are now in the industry, Dogecoin does not support multi-functions like smart contract administration or native staking, and it is not even deflationary as it implements no form of token burning.

With meme coin farmers now presented with more promising alternatives, Dogecoin might need to revamp its utility to stay relevant beyond the impacts of Elon Musk’s posts on X. Overall, the coin remains one of the most watched altcoins on the market and is the standard for the new generation of meme coins.

#Dogecoin
About the author
article image
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image 'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Says Bitcoin Will Take Off, Gold Will Crash
2024/02/15 09:16
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Says Bitcoin Will Take Off, Gold Will Crash
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Ethereum Cofounder Sells Millions in ETH: Here's Reason
2024/02/15 09:16
Ethereum Cofounder Sells Millions in ETH: Here's Reason
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Ethereum (ETH) Jumps to Highest Level Since March 2022
2024/02/15 09:16
Ethereum (ETH) Jumps to Highest Level Since March 2022
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

R.AI.SE Summit 2024: Enterprise Gateway to Generative AI’s Future
YARD Finance, a Crypto Payment Protocol, Exits Stealth Mode and Opens Access for Early Users
Headway NOVA: New Investing in Real Estate
Instant Swaps and Extended Blockchain Support – B2BinPay v19 Arrives
Saudi Fintech Revolution Summit – Saudi’s Digital Finance Frontier: Fintech Unleashed
FiNext Conference Returns to Dubai for its Sixth Edition, Unveiling the Future of Finance and Technology
Blockchain Festival and Traders Fair 2024: Shaping the Future of Finance and Blockchain in Singapore
American University of Sharjah and Sui Launch Blockchain Academy to Seed the Next Generation of web3 Builders
HIPTHER Announces Online Voting Session for GamingTECH Awards 2024, Leading to the Grand Event at the Prague Gaming & TECH Summit
Rabbit Swap Introduces Innovative Cross-Chain Swap Solution
Unveiling The Dragons: The World's First Token Amulets
Aptos Ecosystem Summit Marks Historic Global Gathering for Web3 Innovation and Collaboration
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Dogecoin Reclaims Top 10 Position as DOGE Price Surges 7.5%
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Says Bitcoin Will Take Off, Gold Will Crash
Ethereum Cofounder Sells Millions in ETH: Here's Reason
Show all