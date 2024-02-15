Dogecoin Reclaims Top 10 Position as DOGE Price Surges 7.5%

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Dogecoin (DOGE) has rebounded from its protracted slump in the past week and has made a major move to reclaim its spot in the top 10 most capitalized cryptocurrencies. Dogecoin was pushed to 11th place earlier this month by Chainlink (LINK), as its price nosedived in unusual ways in clear dissonance to the market trend at the time.

Dogecoin’s reboot comes amid 5.44% growth in the past 24 hours to $0.08574. The coin’s market capitalization is now pegged at $12,267,705,906, a figure that now surpasses the $11,735,482,124 for Chainlink.

The digital currency ecosystem is a dynamic one, with trends changing regularly. Though the industry is at a point where almost every altcoin is on a bullish run, some outliers can be seen on the market, and their growth typically shifts the paradigm in visible ways.

Dogecoin has had erratic growth in recent times. However, the current surge has enhanced its growth over the past week by 7.5% on the back of a sustained boom in adoption, as showcased by its trading volume, which is up by more than 100% to $795,277,043.

Dogecoin utility to watch

Dogecoin as a digital currency has many unmet expectations. While it serves the general purpose of any digital currency as a conveyor of value across the board, Dogecoin’s true utility is limited.

Unlike many new meme coins are now in the industry, Dogecoin does not support multi-functions like smart contract administration or native staking, and it is not even deflationary as it implements no form of token burning.

With meme coin farmers now presented with more promising alternatives, Dogecoin might need to revamp its utility to stay relevant beyond the impacts of Elon Musk’s posts on X. Overall, the coin remains one of the most watched altcoins on the market and is the standard for the new generation of meme coins.