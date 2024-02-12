Advertisement
AD

Serious Dogecoin (DOGE) Problem Spotted On-Chain

Advertisement
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Dogecoin's adoption slowing at fast pace, with impact showing on price
Mon, 12/02/2024 - 12:27
Serious Dogecoin (DOGE) Problem Spotted On-Chain
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Dogecoin (DOGE) is buckling under its own weight, with a series of metrics sliding backward for the cryptocurrency over the past week. At the time of writing, Dogecoin’s price has slipped 3.14% to $0.07998, with the price touching a low of $0.07964 overnight.

Advertisement

The current price of Dogecoin has forced Chainlink (LINK) to boot the coin out of the top 10 list of cryptocurrencies by market cap, a demotion that has not happened to the dog-themed meme coin in more than a year.

Related
Dogecoin (DOGE) Plummets as Elon Musk Ruled to Testify

This slump in the rankings is not the worst for Dogecoin, as on-chain data, as shared by top market analyst Ali Martinez, shows a reduction in the total transaction volume. While this is a source of concern, Martinez also highlighted how whale volume is declining, underscoring the slow pace of adoption of the coin overall.

Over the past few years, Dogecoin has seen limited volatility in its price action, with visible ticks generally in favor of market bears. Dogecoin has unique strength, based on the actions of its whales, which might spell worse results for the coin moving forward.

Potential Dogecoin turnaround

Dogecoin is seeing an unimpressive trend overall, and this might be the result of a lack of attractive growth trends in the protocol overall. With no innovations, investors are poised to become tired of speculations, and this might be the current bane of the coin at the moment.

Related
'Dogecoin Is Sick,' DOGE Foundation Rep Explains Why

Flipping one another is a key trend in the Web3 ecosystem, and displaced tokens typically restrategize to reboot their growth fundamentals. For now, the only visible Dogecoin ecosystem activity is the forthcoming Doge-1 space mission, which notably will not impact the ecosystem much beyond the hype.

Unless a drastic revamp is conducted by DOGE developers, other rival meme coins may lead in adoption over time.

#Dogecoin
About the author
article image
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image Bitcoin (BTC) to Hit $50K After Bullish Weekly Divergence, Says Top Analyst
2024/02/12 12:24
Bitcoin (BTC) to Hit $50K After Bullish Weekly Divergence, Says Top Analyst
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
related image Is Satoshi Nakamoto Alive? VanEck's Gabor Gurbacs Opines
2024/02/12 12:24
Is Satoshi Nakamoto Alive? VanEck's Gabor Gurbacs Opines
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image XRP Witnesses 68% Volume Spike as XRP Price Takes Bear Side
2024/02/12 12:24
XRP Witnesses 68% Volume Spike as XRP Price Takes Bear Side
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Rabbit Swap Introduces Innovative Cross-Chain Swap Solution
Unveiling The Dragons: The World's First Token Amulets
Aptos Ecosystem Summit Marks Historic Global Gathering for Web3 Innovation and Collaboration
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Serious Dogecoin (DOGE) Problem Spotted On-Chain
Bitcoin (BTC) to Hit $50K After Bullish Weekly Divergence, Says Top Analyst
Is Satoshi Nakamoto Alive? VanEck's Gabor Gurbacs Opines
Show all