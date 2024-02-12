Serious Dogecoin (DOGE) Problem Spotted On-Chain

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Dogecoin (DOGE) is buckling under its own weight, with a series of metrics sliding backward for the cryptocurrency over the past week. At the time of writing, Dogecoin’s price has slipped 3.14% to $0.07998, with the price touching a low of $0.07964 overnight.

The current price of Dogecoin has forced Chainlink (LINK) to boot the coin out of the top 10 list of cryptocurrencies by market cap, a demotion that has not happened to the dog-themed meme coin in more than a year.

This slump in the rankings is not the worst for Dogecoin, as on-chain data, as shared by top market analyst Ali Martinez, shows a reduction in the total transaction volume. While this is a source of concern, Martinez also highlighted how whale volume is declining, underscoring the slow pace of adoption of the coin overall.

#Dogecoin is experiencing a decrease in transaction volume and whale transaction count, which typically indicates lower trading activity. This could be a sign that fewer people are buying, selling, or transferring #DOGE, possibly due to reduced interest or confidence in it! pic.twitter.com/SiKNxx4FhN — Ali (@ali_charts) February 12, 2024

Over the past few years, Dogecoin has seen limited volatility in its price action, with visible ticks generally in favor of market bears. Dogecoin has unique strength, based on the actions of its whales, which might spell worse results for the coin moving forward.

Potential Dogecoin turnaround

Dogecoin is seeing an unimpressive trend overall, and this might be the result of a lack of attractive growth trends in the protocol overall. With no innovations, investors are poised to become tired of speculations, and this might be the current bane of the coin at the moment.

Flipping one another is a key trend in the Web3 ecosystem, and displaced tokens typically restrategize to reboot their growth fundamentals. For now, the only visible Dogecoin ecosystem activity is the forthcoming Doge-1 space mission, which notably will not impact the ecosystem much beyond the hype.

Unless a drastic revamp is conducted by DOGE developers, other rival meme coins may lead in adoption over time.