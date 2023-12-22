Advertisement
More Than $10 Worth of Dogecoin (DOGE) Transfered from Robinhood

Alex Dovbnya
A whopping 112 million Dogecoin (DOGE), valued at $10.4 million, has been transferred from Robinhood to an unknown wallet
Fri, 22/12/2023 - 18:46
According to a recent Whale Alert update, 112 million DOGE, valued at approximately $10.4 million, was moved from the trading platform Robinhood to an unknown wallet earlier today. Meanwhile, the DOGE price is up more than 3% over the past 24 hours.  

Recent trends in Dogecoin transfers

Dogecoin has witnessed several large-scale movements over the past month. On Dec. 18, two major transfers were noted: 85 million DOGE (worth around $7.6 million) and 57 million DOGE (valued at over $5.1 million), both moving from unknown wallets to Robinhood. 

Earlier in the month, substantial amounts were transferred from Robinhood to unknown wallets, with 72 million DOGE (approximately $7.2 million) on Dec. 6, and 78 million DOGE (about $6.5 million) on Dec. 1. 

Notably, a massive transaction of 300 million DOGE, equivalent to $25 million, was recorded moving from an unknown wallet to Robinhood on Dec. 1. 

DOGE price performance overview

Currently ranked 11th in the cryptocurrency market, Dogecoin is trading at $0.094756 after a 3.2% increase. It is currently valued at a market cap of $13.45 billion.  

The 24-hour trading range for Dogecoin is between $0.091555 and $0.097124. 

About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

