More Than $10 Worth of Dogecoin (DOGE) Transfered from Robinhood

According to a recent Whale Alert update, 112 million DOGE, valued at approximately $10.4 million, was moved from the trading platform Robinhood to an unknown wallet earlier today. Meanwhile, the DOGE price is up more than 3% over the past 24 hours.

Recent trends in Dogecoin transfers

Dogecoin has witnessed several large-scale movements over the past month. On Dec. 18, two major transfers were noted: 85 million DOGE (worth around $7.6 million) and 57 million DOGE (valued at over $5.1 million), both moving from unknown wallets to Robinhood.

Earlier in the month, substantial amounts were transferred from Robinhood to unknown wallets, with 72 million DOGE (approximately $7.2 million) on Dec. 6, and 78 million DOGE (about $6.5 million) on Dec. 1.

Notably, a massive transaction of 300 million DOGE, equivalent to $25 million, was recorded moving from an unknown wallet to Robinhood on Dec. 1.

DOGE price performance overview

Currently ranked 11th in the cryptocurrency market, Dogecoin is trading at $0.094756 after a 3.2% increase. It is currently valued at a market cap of $13.45 billion.

The 24-hour trading range for Dogecoin is between $0.091555 and $0.097124.