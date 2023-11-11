Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

Dogecoin (DOGE) Soars 10% as It Targets Higher Increase

Advertisement
article image
Yuri Molchan
Original meme coin DOGE has staged substantial price increase within last 24 hours
Sat, 11/11/2023 - 20:00
Dogecoin (DOGE) Soars 10% as It Targets Higher Increase
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Over the past 24 hours, Dogecoin, a meme coin created as a parody on Bitcoin and launched by two IT engineers (one of them resides on X as "Shibetoshi Nakamoto") as a side project in 2013, has printed an increase of more than 10%, jumping from $0.0730 to the $0.0813 level.

DOGE has been rising for two consecutive days. Overall, within the last 48 hours, the leading meme coin has surged by 14.74%.

The trading volume has increased by more than 15% over the last 24 hours, reaching the $1,150,262,483 figure, according to CoinMarketCap.

Despite the rising price, the Fear and Green Index of Dogecoin, which also exists for Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptos and shows market sentiment, shows 68 and remains in the Greed area. This means that the market may be overheated and traders and investors are likely to start selling DOGE to make profits on it, therefore pushing the price down.

Advertisement

When the index begins to show "fear," it means that this is a good buying opportunity and market participants are likely to start stocking up on a coin, pushing its price up.

Earlier this week, as reported by U.Today, analyst Ali Martinez shared a chart provided by on-chain data agency IntoTheBlock. The chart showed that DOGE was "navigating a tight zone, sandwiched by two crucial supply walls."

Related
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Jumps 15.48%, Preparing to Remove Another Zero

The chart provided an opportunity for a potential Dogecoin breakout. It may happen, according to Martinez, if DOGE manages to surpass the $0.076 level. In that case, he tweeted, all eyes of the market should be watching "the next significant hurdle at $0.084."

#Dogecoin #Dogecoin co-founder
About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
related image Send Crypto to Gmail Account: New ZK Tech Revealed
2023/11/11 20:02
Send Crypto to Gmail Account: New ZK Tech Revealed
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Here's Who Spammed Your XRP Wallet
2023/11/11 20:02
Here's Who Spammed Your XRP Wallet
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image DOGE Price Analysis for November 11
2023/11/11 20:02
DOGE Price Analysis for November 11
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
AD