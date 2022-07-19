Dogecoin Offshoot Floki Inu Gets Its First Euro Listing

Floki Inu, one of the offshoots of Dogecoin, has been listed on the LiteBit exchange, according to a Tuesday announcement.



This marks the first euro listing for the controversial cryptocurrency.



Founded back in 2013, LiteBit is one of the oldest European exchanges.



It generated $1.6 billion worth of trading volume over the past 24 hours, according to data provided by CoinMarketCap. BTC/EUR and ETH/EU are the top three cryptocurrencies by trading volume.



Dogecoin and Shiba Inu can also be traded against the euro on LiteBit.



It is worth noting that users cannot trade Floki Inu against the U.S. dollar. Huobi, Gate.io, Poloniex and other exchanges only listed Tether-based pairs with the token.



As reported by U.Today, a new Change.org petition is also calling for listing Floki Inu on leading trading app Robinhood.



Benefiting from the Shiba Inu mania that came after the Dogecoin frenzy, Floki Inu managed to generate plenty of buzz last year because of its aggressive marketing blitz on London's rail and bus networks. The campaign attracted plenty of criticism, which ultimately resulted in the U.K.'s Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) banning the ad.



In late April, the Floki Inu cryptocurrency launched a new campaign in London.

Euro-dollar parity

In the meantime, the euro recently dropped to parity with the U.S. dollar for the first time in two decades.



The greenback has expectedly become an island of safety for investors amid the market correction.



The U.S. dollar index, which measures the strength of the greenback against other major fiat currencies, recently updated its 20-year high.