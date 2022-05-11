Dogecoin Now Down 90% from Musk-Fueled Price Peak

Dogecoin is now down more than 90% from its all-time high of $0.73

Dogecoin, the largest meme cryptocurrency, has plunged a staggering 90% from its all-time price peak that was recorded on May 9, the day Elon Musk hosted the American late-night sketch comedy show "Saturday Night Live."

Image by @charliebilello

As reported by U.Today, Dogecoin's market cap topped $90 billion in the run-up to the much-hyped event, becoming more valuable than General Motors.



Musk's SNL hosting debut ended up being a "sell the news event": Dogecoin lost about 40% of its price in mere hours.



It has not recovered since then despite such famous companies as Gucci and Tesla moving to accept the world's most famous Bitcoin parody.



Earlier today, Dogecoin added a zero to its price tag, dropping as low as $0.07 during another major cryptocurrency market selloff that was triggered by the ongoing implosion of Terra.