Dogecoin Killer Shiba Inu Listed by Tim Draper-Backed Crypto Exchange

Coinhako, a Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange, has added support for Shiba Inu, the company announced Monday.
Its users are now able to trade the so-called "Dogecoin killer" against the Singapore dollar (SGD), the U.S. dollar (USD) and the Vietnamese dong (VND).
Coinhako also operates a wallet, which now allows safely storing Shiba Inu.
Last week, the company managed to obtain an in-principle approval letter from Singapore's financial regulatory authority, in order to legally provide digital token services, becoming one of the first local cryptocurrency companies to achieve such a feat.
Co-founder Yusho Liu told Yahoo Finance Singapore that trading volume on the exchange has grown 1,000% since the start of the year.
Coinhako, which launched back in 2014, managed to put its name on the map early on by securing a six-figure investment from prominent venture capitalist Tim Draper.
Draper, who made a name for himself with prescient bets on Skype, Twitch and Hotmail, is also known as an early Bitcoin adopter who keeps predicting that the largest cryptocurrency may hit $250,000 by the end of 2022.
As reported by U.Today, Shiba Inu has also been listed by Gemini, Wealthsimple and other trading platforms this November.