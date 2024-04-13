Advertisement
AD

    Dogecoin Founder's Comment on Crypto Market Crash Stirs DOGE Community

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    One of two DOGE creators issued peculiar comment on sudden cryptocurrency market crash
    Sat, 13/04/2024 - 8:00
    Dogecoin Founder's Comment on Crypto Market Crash Stirs DOGE Community
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Billy Markus, known on the X social media platform as “Shibetoshi Nakamoto,” co-created meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin in 2013. Markus is famous for his playful and sarcastic takes regarding the cryptocurrency market.

    On Friday, when the crypto market turned red with DOGE falling by over 19%, Markus offered his audience another peculiar comment on the state of things. His statement triggered a supportive response from the DOGE community.

    DOGE co-founder's comment on BTC, ETH, DOGE crash

    Markus published a screenshot of the two largest cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and Ethereum, experiencing a major correction after the recent price surges. Dogecoin is behaving likewise. The S&P 500 index is also here, sinking into the red.

    The cryptocurrency influencer Markus’ tweet is full of sarcasm, and it says, “oh no everything died we are dead.” In his manifold previous tweets over the past years, the DOGE creator has made his attitude toward crypto trading clear — he believes it to be a sort of gambling where nobody really knows why prices go up or down and cannot really predict rises and falls, since in most cases they come totally out of the blue.

    On Friday, the world’s leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin suddenly entered a massive correction as it plunged from slightly above $70,000 to the $67,490 zone, losing 7% of its value worth $2,500. Later on, BTC pared some of its losses, recovering to $67,472, where it is changing hands as of this writing.

    Ethereum followed suit, plunging by over 10% from $3,525 to the $3,161 level but later recovering a little and now trading at $3,259. Overall, approximately $735 million worth of cryptocurrencies has been liquidated within the last 24 hours across the market.

    DOGE crashed by slightly over 19%, hitting $0.1610 briefly. Two attempts to recover undertaken by Dogecoin have led it to $0.1712.

    Related
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: I Will Never Buy Bitcoin ETFs

    Bitcoin halving drawing closer

    This Bitcoin crash and the crypto market correction that followed have come less than a week before the approaching fourth BTC halving scheduled for April 21.

    This event that happens once in every four years will again cut the newly minted amount of Bitcoin per block in half, this time taking it down to 3.125 BTC per newly generated block. Many are expecting BTC to skyrocket after that with altcoins to follow suit.

    #Dogecoin co-founder #Dogecoin #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    related image 374 Million Dogecoin Change Hands Anonymously Amid 19.4% DOGE Crash
    2024/04/13 09:24
    374 Million Dogecoin Change Hands Anonymously Amid 19.4% DOGE Crash
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Breaks Down Dramatically, Uniswap (UNI) Freefall Continues: Next Support, Cardano (ADA) Lands on Major Support
    2024/04/13 09:24
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Breaks Down Dramatically, Uniswap (UNI) Freefall Continues: Next Support, Cardano (ADA) Lands on Major Support
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Getting Crushed. Is Bull Run Over?
    2024/04/13 09:24
    Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Getting Crushed. Is Bull Run Over?
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Digital Transformation Week Unveils Keynote Topics: Empowering Enterprises with Real-World Insights
    Racing into the Future: Polkadot’s Community-Driven Indy 500 Sponsorship of Conor Daly a First in Sports History
    Metacade Unchains Web3 Gaming: Multi-Chain Integration Unites the Industry
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    374 Million Dogecoin Change Hands Anonymously Amid 19.4% DOGE Crash
    Dogecoin Founder's Comment on Crypto Market Crash Stirs DOGE Community
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Breaks Down Dramatically, Uniswap (UNI) Freefall Continues: Next Support, Cardano (ADA) Lands on Major Support
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD