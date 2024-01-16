Dogecoin Founder Supports Elon Musk's Recent Meme Post

X/Twitter platform owner and tech centibillionaire Elon Musk published a meme about the X social media network and triggered supportive comments from the cryptocurrency community. Among those the first one to respond was Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus, known on X as “Shibetoshi Nakamoto.”

Markus frequently shows support for Elon Musk and his tweets; besides, they both favor memes and often post them on the X app.

the meme has been solved — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) January 15, 2024

Musk posted a famous meme featuring a man and a woman lying separately in the same bed, and the worried woman going, “He’s probably thinking about…” Usually, the man is thinking about something totally different, but this time, in Musk’s post, she guessed right, and Musk then added the second half of the meme, where the woman hugs the lying man and they are sleeping next to each other, the woman happy this time.

X platform slammed by Ripple CEO for XRP scam videos

Recently, chief executive of Ripple Labs crypto decacorn Brad Garlinghouse tweeted a critique aimed at Elon Musk’s X platform and YouTube for permitting scam XRP videos to pass for paid adverts.

The Ripple boss pointed out that XRP scams on the aforementioned platforms are becoming more sophisticated, and neither X or YouTube are doing anything to take them down.

Recently, similar complaints and warnings to their communities were made by Bitcoin advocate and head of MicroStrategy Michael Saylor, and founder of IOG and Cardano blockchain Charles Hoskinson.

Both complained about scam artists switching to the wide opportunities provided by artificial intelligence and made their scam videos using AI tools.

The Cardano founder believes that in two or three years, these AI-generated scam videos will be impossible to distinguish from real ones. Saylor tweeted that his team has taken down these fake videos of himself talking about fake Bitcoin giveaway, and he warned his millions of followers on Twitter to be careful not to fall for these scams.

In the aforementioned scam video featuring Garlinghouse, the fake Ripple CEO also invited the Ripple community to participate in an XRP airdrop. To do that, he suggests that they send any amount of XRP to “Ripple’s” wallet in order to receive twice that back – a typical scheme on the basis of which many crypto scams operate.