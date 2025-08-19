Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Shares Important Lesson on How to Get Rich

    By Yuri Molchan
    Tue, 19/08/2025 - 13:11
    Robert Kiyosaki has defined key factor why many people become poor after college
    Advertisement
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Shares Important Lesson on How to Get Rich
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Robert Kiyosaki, a prominent investor, Bitcoin advocate and the author of the “Rich Dad Poor Dad” book, has taken to social media to share an important lesson with his X followers.

    Kiyosaki reveals a crucial thing on becoming rich that he gained from personal experience.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 08/19/2025 - 10:21
    Bitcoin Bull Run Finished? $172 Million Mystery Whale Thinks Opposite
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    Michael Saylor Will Never Give up on Bitcoin, His New X Post Promises
    Ripple CTO: MicroStrategy Won’t Do Well if BTC Plunges
    Ethereum (ETH) Bull Market Over? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Risks Adding Zero Rocket, XRP's Last Level Before $2
    Peter Brandt Predicts $500K Bitcoin, 1.7 Billion XRP Accumulated at Make-or-Break Level, 10 Trillion Shiba Inu Massive Comeback — Crypto News Digest

    Key lesson on becoming rich — you'll be surprised

    Kiyosaki claims that money itself does not make one rich. He gave some examples of college sports stars who then join professional teams and earn millions of dollars. They go bankrupt in about seven years after retirement. The same goes for lottery winners, Kiyosaki said: “Millions of $ made them poorer.”

    Advertisement

    Kiyosaki is a well-known advocate of financial education that starts as early as in school. But since there is no such subject and even colleges do not teach any practical skills in this, Kiyosaki insists, his advice is “seek out rich teachers and friends.”

    He also suggests reading a variety of books written for “active students about money, hardships, mission driven businesses, and successful entrepreneurship.”

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 08/19/2025 - 11:22
    White House's Ex-Crypto Lead Hired by Tether as Strategy Advisor
    ByYuri Molchan

    Bitcoin can make you rich easily: Kiyosaki

    In an X post published earlier this month, Robert Kiyosaki opined that the easiest tool that can be leveraged for becoming rich is the world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin. Praising its “pure genius asset design,” the financial guru stated that it is enough to just buy and then hold it: “No mess no stress. Just set it and forget it.”

    Kiyosaki confessed that he had earned his first million dollars in the sphere of real estate. It was hard work, he admitted. Plus, it took “lots of time, and many sleepless nights.”

    But it is totally different from Bitcoin, he said. Kiyosaki “did a little study, invested a few dollars...set it...forgot it… and “it has grown into several million dollars.”

    Those were the “easiest millions I have ever made,” Kiyosaki bragged.

    #"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Aug 19, 2025 - 13:18
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for August 19
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Aug 19, 2025 - 13:08
    Satoshi's Bitcoin Website: 17 Years Later
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Sogni AI Sponsors Global Hackathon Backed by 25M in SOGNI Grants
    Toobit Fortifies User Security with Strategic VerifyVASP Membership
    Ethereum-based Meme Coin Pepeto Nears Stage 10, Raises Over $6.18M in Presale, as Ethereum Eyes $10,000
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Price Analysis
    Aug 19, 2025 - 13:18
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for August 19
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 19, 2025 - 13:11
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Shares Important Lesson on How to Get Rich
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 19, 2025 - 13:08
    Satoshi's Bitcoin Website: 17 Years Later
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all