'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Shares Important Lesson on How to Get Rich

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Robert Kiyosaki, a prominent investor, Bitcoin advocate and the author of the “Rich Dad Poor Dad” book, has taken to social media to share an important lesson with his X followers.

Kiyosaki reveals a crucial thing on becoming rich that he gained from personal experience.

Key lesson on becoming rich — you'll be surprised

Kiyosaki claims that money itself does not make one rich. He gave some examples of college sports stars who then join professional teams and earn millions of dollars. They go bankrupt in about seven years after retirement. The same goes for lottery winners, Kiyosaki said: “Millions of $ made them poorer.”

Advertisement

Kiyosaki is a well-known advocate of financial education that starts as early as in school. But since there is no such subject and even colleges do not teach any practical skills in this, Kiyosaki insists, his advice is “seek out rich teachers and friends.”

RICHDAD $ LESSON:



Q: Does money make you rich?



A: NO: In most cases money makes people and countries poorer.



Take extreme examples of college sports stars who join a pro team earning Millions. Records show that 65% are bankrupt 7-years after retirement.



The same is true… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) August 19, 2025

He also suggests reading a variety of books written for “active students about money, hardships, mission driven businesses, and successful entrepreneurship.”

Bitcoin can make you rich easily: Kiyosaki

In an X post published earlier this month, Robert Kiyosaki opined that the easiest tool that can be leveraged for becoming rich is the world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin. Praising its “pure genius asset design,” the financial guru stated that it is enough to just buy and then hold it: “No mess no stress. Just set it and forget it.”

Kiyosaki confessed that he had earned his first million dollars in the sphere of real estate. It was hard work, he admitted. Plus, it took “lots of time, and many sleepless nights.”

ANYONE CAN BECOME a MILLIONAiRE: I can’t believe how Bitcoin makes becoming rich so essy.



Bitcoin is Pure Genius asset design. No mess no stress. Just set it and forget it.



I made my first million in real estate. That took hard work, lots of risk, lots of money, lots of… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) August 6, 2025

But it is totally different from Bitcoin, he said. Kiyosaki “did a little study, invested a few dollars...set it...forgot it… and “it has grown into several million dollars.”

Those were the “easiest millions I have ever made,” Kiyosaki bragged.