Dogecoin (DOGE) Surpasses Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Floki Inu (FLOKI) by This Important Metric

Data shared by LunaCrush shows that Dogecoin has become the first on the top 10 list of meme coins by social engagement this week.
DOGE surpasses SHIB and FLOKI
DOGE is followed by other popular meme cryptocurrencies SHIB and FLOKI. Floki Inu has surpassed Shiba Inu here and now sits in second and third place after DOGE – FLOKI, BEP and FLOKI.
The former runs on Binance Smart Chain, the latter sits on Ethereum blockchain. In a tweet, the FLOKI handle shared pride that its coin had made it ahead of Shiba Inu.
Some of the loudest communities in #crypto are #memecoins 🥳 Here are the top 10 by 1-week social engagements!— LunarCrush (@LunarCrush) January 19, 2023
1️⃣ $doge
2️⃣ #floki bep20
3️⃣ $floki
4️⃣ $shib
5️⃣ $quack
6️⃣ #babydogecoin
7️⃣ $vinu
8️⃣ $rabbit
9️⃣ $tama
🔟 #voltinu
Insights: https://t.co/iXu2OVx8KQ pic.twitter.com/u8DN4MaKB2
As reported by U.Today recently, Dogecoin has become the fourth most used cryptocurrency on popular crypto payments processor Bybit, coming after Bitcoin, Ethereum and Bitcoin Cash.
SHIB returns as most traded coin for whales
Prominent on-chain wallet tracker WhaleStats has reported that Shiba Inu, the second largest doggy-themed token by market capitalization value, has regained the position of the most-traded crypto for the biggest whales on Ethereum it had briefly lost.
Now, it has flipped CRV for this honorable spot among the 100 largest ETH whales.
Apart from that, Shiba Inu meme token has still kept its position as the biggest crypto asset in the U.S. dollar equivalent for the aforementioned wallets on Ethereum.
SHIB is now also the fifth coin by trading volume. Overall, the 100 biggest whales are holding $578,489,756 worth of this meme crypto. That is 15.81% of these whales' comprised portfolio, or 50,611,527,209,098 Shiba Inu coins.
📰 JUST IN: $SHIB @Shibtoken flipped $CRV for MOST TRADED token among top 100 #ETH whales— WhaleStats (tracking crypto whales) (@WhaleStats) January 20, 2023
Check the top 100 whales here: https://t.co/N5qqsCAH8j
(and hodl $BBW to see data for the top 5000!)#SHIB #CRV #whalestats #babywhale #BBW pic.twitter.com/hhs5v5luI0
FLOKI launches its metaverse website and game
As reported by U.Today earlier, the Floki Inu developer team launched a metaverse game dubbed Valhalla. It is a turn-based battle game powered by FLOKI token with the goal of increasing its adoption and utility.
FLOKI will be used either as an in-game currency or as a medium of exchange to buy the in-game currency. Users will be able to buy in-game objects, NFTs, or pay in it in order to pass the game at an easier level. Developers expect to see large inflows of FLOKI into the game, which will be locked there and therefore "burned," i.e., taken out of the circulating supply.
The aforementioned NFTs in Valhalla are in-game characters called Vera.
Recently, the FLOKI team also released the project's official website.