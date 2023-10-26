Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

Dogecoin (DOGE) Retains 27% Surge, This Is What Comes Next

Advertisement
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Top analyst uncovers what how Dogecoin (DOGE) breakout can be triggered by this rare move
Thu, 10/26/2023 - 16:15
Dogecoin (DOGE) Retains 27% Surge, This Is What Comes Next
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Dogecoin (DOGE) has retained more than 27% growth in the past seven days as some altcoins have started paring off their gains. Per its current outlook, Dogecoin is up 7.57% to $0.07143, solidifying its stance as one of the top gainers in the top 10 list of capitalized coins.

Advertisement

Related
DOGE Jumps 13%, Here's What Dogecoin Fear and Greed Index Shows

While there is a slight doubt in the ability of Dogecoin bulls to sustain this current uptrend, top analyst Rekt Capital said, in what he tagged as the "Moment of truth for #DOGE," that the FOMO wicks have happened, implying we may see more capital inflows for the meme coin in the coming days.

He went on to say that a weekly close above $0.07163 will form a great contributing sign in heralding a major breakthrough for the coin.

Advertisement

Notably, the latest rally in the price of DOGE has been devoid of influence from its chief promoter, Elon Musk. Besides the broader market rally that ignited the bulls that broke its elongated dormancy, buyers considered previous bearish performance and its accompanying drawdowns enough of a boost to take new positions in the coin.

So, what comes next?

The current growth in DOGE has dispelled the narrative that there is no more fight left for the digital currency. The optimism in determining what comes next hinges on its trading volume, which went parabolic to $1.1 billion, up by more than 163% overnight.

Related
'Number Go Up,' Says Dogecoin Creator as DOGE Price Soars

Previously, it was unclear whether DOGE was still in the meme coin war, with Shiba Inu (SHIB) taking the stage with its Shibarium launch. Today, Dogecoin has deepened its market capitalization while maintaining a more positive outlook for whales within its ecosystem.

Should its current performance be sustained, Dogecoin is on track to retest the $0.081 price level, a level which, if achieved, will mark the biggest price point since July 25.

#Dogecoin
About the author
article image
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image NEO Jumps 11%, Can It Print Biggest Weekly Close Since August?
2023/10/27 11:55
NEO Jumps 11%, Can It Print Biggest Weekly Close Since August?
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Ethereum Developers Reveal New Timeline for Dencun Upgrade Launch
2023/10/27 11:55
Ethereum Developers Reveal New Timeline for Dencun Upgrade Launch
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Dogecoin (DOGE) to Moon? X to Implement Full Financial Service by 2024
2023/10/27 11:55
Dogecoin (DOGE) to Moon? X to Implement Full Financial Service by 2024
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
AD