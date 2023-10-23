'Number Go Up,' Says Dogecoin Creator as DOGE Price Soars

Gamza Khanzadaev
DOGE price soars as Dogecoin founder's X post sparks positive sentiment
Mon, 10/23/2023 - 15:05
Dogecoin (DOGE) enthusiasts are celebrating the start of the new week as the beloved meme-based cryptocurrency continues its remarkable journey. The positive momentum that began last week persists, with DOGE prices surging by an impressive 6.47% at one point today. 

As a result of this surge, the price of Dogecoin reached an impressive $0.0655 per token, marking the highest value since the end of August.

In a surprising turn of events, Dogecoin's creator, Billy Markus, known as "Shibetoshi Nakamoto" in the community, made a cryptic X post that has captured the attention of many. The post simply stated, "number go up."

It is unclear whether Markus was reacting to the recent events on the DOGE price chart or if it was just another one of his semi-enigmatic, semi-joking remarks. Nevertheless, his tweet has sparked discussion and speculation among Dogecoin enthusiasts.

DOGE to moon?

Returning to the heart of the matter, many may recall a recent forecast by analyst Ali Martinez. In a recent piece published by U.Today, citing the analyst, it was predicted that the price of DOGE might surge even higher, possibly reaching $0.07. 

This would signify another impressive 9.7% increase from current values, igniting hope and excitement among Dogecoin supporters.

DOGE to USD by CoinMarketCap

Dogecoin's recent performance has rekindled the fervor of its community, and it seems that the founder's post has added to the intrigue surrounding this quirky yet beloved cryptocurrency.

The future remains uncertain, but for now, Dogecoin holders have reason to celebrate as the mission "DOGE to the moon" continues.

