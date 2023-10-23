'Number Go Up,' Says Dogecoin Creator as DOGE Price Soars

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Dogecoin (DOGE) enthusiasts are celebrating the start of the new week as the beloved meme-based cryptocurrency continues its remarkable journey. The positive momentum that began last week persists, with DOGE prices surging by an impressive 6.47% at one point today.

As a result of this surge, the price of Dogecoin reached an impressive $0.0655 per token, marking the highest value since the end of August.

In a surprising turn of events, Dogecoin's creator, Billy Markus, known as "Shibetoshi Nakamoto" in the community, made a cryptic X post that has captured the attention of many. The post simply stated, "number go up."

number go up — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) October 23, 2023

It is unclear whether Markus was reacting to the recent events on the DOGE price chart or if it was just another one of his semi-enigmatic, semi-joking remarks. Nevertheless, his tweet has sparked discussion and speculation among Dogecoin enthusiasts.

DOGE to moon?

Returning to the heart of the matter, many may recall a recent forecast by analyst Ali Martinez. In a recent piece published by U.Today, citing the analyst, it was predicted that the price of DOGE might surge even higher, possibly reaching $0.07.

This would signify another impressive 9.7% increase from current values, igniting hope and excitement among Dogecoin supporters.

DOGE to USD by CoinMarketCap

Dogecoin's recent performance has rekindled the fervor of its community, and it seems that the founder's post has added to the intrigue surrounding this quirky yet beloved cryptocurrency.

The future remains uncertain, but for now, Dogecoin holders have reason to celebrate as the mission "DOGE to the moon" continues.