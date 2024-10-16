Advertisement
AD

    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Soars by Staggering 14% Amid Epic Crypto Rally

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Dogecoin price has rebounded in unexpected ways
    Wed, 16/10/2024 - 14:17
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Soars by Staggering 14% Amid Epic Crypto Rally
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The Dogecoin (DOGE) price is showcasing rare bullish momentum on the market today, as the price saw a staggering 14% surge in 24 hours. Per data from CoinMarketCap, the Dogecoin price soared from a low of $0.1105 to a high of $0.1282 before settling at the current level of $0.1262.

    Advertisement

    Why is Dogecoin soaring today?

    The growth in the price of Dogecoin is a surprising twist for the broader market, as the coin started out the trading day very bearishly. Broader meme coin sentiment has dwindled over the past few days as new entrants take investors' focus.

    Related
    DOGE Founder Reveals: Does He Still Own Dogecoin?
    Wed, 10/16/2024 - 10:12
    DOGE Founder Reveals: Does He Still Own Dogecoin?
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    The surge in Dogecoin’s price is a trend that stems from the massive recovery in the price of Bitcoin. After breaching the $68,000 price mark, the top coin is now eyeing the $70,000 price level, which it has not breached since at least early June this year.

    If Bitcoin can pull off the price growth, the DOGE correlation might make the meme coin follow a similar path. With the latest outlook, Dogecoin is now looking to breach the $0.13 resistance level that has formed a barrier over the past month.

    Expecting bull run?

    Many analysts have predicted that the price of DOGE is ready for a parabolic rally, with indicators like the TD Sequential signaling a buying trend.

    With this elevated boost in Dogecoin's growth momentum, the broader expectation is that the long-awaited bull will finally activate. Overall, DOGE whale activity, active addresses and general adoption will drive the price rally.

    Related
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Shines Green Amid $78.68 Million Mysterious Whale Transfer
    Mon, 10/14/2024 - 14:29
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Shines Green Amid $78.68 Million Mysterious Whale Transfer
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    However, the market’s growth is never linear, and DOGE's price may experience some pullbacks before soaring in the coming days. This uptick has repositioned the digital currency in line for its Uptober rally.

    If it continues at this pace, DOGE may eventually top its 24% monthly growth.

    #Dogecoin
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 16, 2024 - 14:02
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Skyrockets as Meme Coin King Outshines Bitcoin
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Oct 16, 2024 - 13:41
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt: 'Bitcoin Price Is in Window', Here Are Options
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Polkadot’s flagship sub0 conference is ground zero for ecosystem’s landmark overhaul
    Unite Partners with EigenDA to Revolutionize Infrastructure for Scaling Web3 Mobile Gaming
    BloFin Harnesses Fireblocks to Provide Industry-Leading Security for Cold Wallets
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Soars by Staggering 14% Amid Epic Crypto Rally
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Skyrockets as Meme Coin King Outshines Bitcoin
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt: 'Bitcoin Price Is in Window', Here Are Options
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD