    Dogecoin (DOGE): Pivotal Days Are Incoming as Price Hits Cosmic Levels

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Dogecoin seeing pivotal reversal on market as it prints of biggest green candles in asset's history
    Tue, 12/11/2024 - 8:43
    Dogecoin (DOGE): Pivotal Days Are Incoming as Price Hits Cosmic Levels
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    As its price soars, Dogecoin is once again reminding everyone of itself after surpassing the $0.40 threshold for the first time in more than three years. This notable surge demonstrates DOGE's continued appeal and speculative strength, which have enthralled both small and major cryptocurrency investors

    Alongside Dogecoin's ascent over the past month, there has been a noticeable change in wallet dynamics. Due to a spike in retail interest, there are now almost 75,000 more wallets with less than 100,000 DOGE. However, larger investors, specifically shark and whale wallets, have been lowering their holdings, with a net decline of 350 wallets over the last four weeks, while smaller investors are obviously accumulating DOGE

    Article image
    DOGE/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Remarkable, this trend appeared to be reversing in the last few days, as 108 larger wallets returned to DOGE, which might have contributed to the most recent rally. According to the chart, Dogecoin's price has risen almost vertically, surpassing earlier resistance levels. The coin has swiftly surpassed $0.40, a level not seen since early 2021 thanks to strong buying pressure. 

    HOT Stories
    "Rich Dad Poor Dad" Author Issues Bitcoin Warning: Don't Get Slaughtered
    Bitcoin Records Biggest Daily Gain in History
    Shiba Inu (SHIB): 250% Needed to Reach ATH, Will Ethereum (ETH) Hold Above $3,000? Solana (SOL) Might Enter Price Correction
    MicroStrategy (MSTR) Reaches New Record High After 24 Years as Bitcoin (BTC) Hits $87K

    Related
    "Rich Dad Poor Dad" Author Issues Bitcoin Warning: Don't Get Slaughtered
    Tue, 11/12/2024 - 06:33
    "Rich Dad Poor Dad" Author Issues Bitcoin Warning: Don't Get Slaughtered
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Advertisement

    Since the exponential moving averages are pointing sharply upward, the moving averages are aligning in favor of this upward trend. However, given that extreme rallies can result in quick pullbacks, some prudence is advised, as DOGE's Relative Strength Index (RSI) approaches overbought territory. 

    Dogecoin will face significant challenges in the coming days. Sustained accumulation from both smaller and larger stakeholders would be ideal in order to sustained this rally. A possible peak for the rally could be indicated if larger investors, especially whales, start to sell off once more. DOGE may see more growth, though, if retail enthusiasm holds firm and bigger wallets reengage.

    #Dogecoin
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 12, 2024 - 6:33
    "Rich Dad Poor Dad" Author Issues Bitcoin Warning: Don't Get Slaughtered
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Title news
    News
    Nov 12, 2024 - 5:25
    Bitcoin Records Biggest Daily Gain in History
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 9:44
    How Does Bitcoin Mining Affect BTC Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Augmented World Expo EU Celebrates Unprecedented Xr Growth, Releases News Highlights From Day One of the Conference
    Unlock Innovative Earning Strategies: Fairspin’s Play to Earn System
    WhiteBIT Partners with FINCI to Streamline Fiat to Crypto Transactions
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin (DOGE): Pivotal Days Are Incoming as Price Hits Cosmic Levels
    "Rich Dad Poor Dad" Author Issues Bitcoin Warning: Don't Get Slaughtered
    Bitcoin Records Biggest Daily Gain in History
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD