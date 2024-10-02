Advertisement
AD

    Dogecoin (DOGE) on Verge of Price Doubling, If This Bullish Crossover Plays Out

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Dogecoin eyes next big move as hidden bullish signal could trigger DOGE price doubling
    Wed, 2/10/2024 - 13:43
    Dogecoin (DOGE) on Verge of Price Doubling, If This Bullish Crossover Plays Out
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Crypto expert Ali Martinez is predicting a potentially huge rally for Dogecoin (DOGE), with historical patterns suggesting that the popular meme coin could be on the verge of doubling in price. 

    Advertisement

    Specifically, Martinez bases his prediction on the MACD indicator, pointing out that the last two times DOGE experienced a bullish cross on the weekly chart, the price jumped 90% and 180%.

    Related
    '50 Bitcoin, 440 LTC, 6 Million DOGE': I Sold It All in One Clip, Reveals Dogecoin Creator
    Wed, 10/02/2024 - 10:47
    '50 Bitcoin, 440 LTC, 6 Million DOGE': I Sold It All in One Clip, Reveals Dogecoin Creator
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    Edward Snowden Issues Unexpected Solana Statement
    SHIB Lead Kusama Endorses Key Upcoming Shiba Inu Event, SHIB Holders Excited
    Prominent Trader Brandt Names Pivotal Level That Bitcoin Bulls Have to Reclaim
    Bitcoin (BTC) Bulls Aren't Ready to Give Up, Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Dreams of $0.00002 Are Real, Ethereum (ETH) at Pivotal Threshold

    For those unfamiliar with the term, MACD, or Moving Average Convergence Divergence, is a popular technical indicator used to measure price momentum, and when a bullish crossover occurs - where the MACD line moves above the signal line - it can signal the beginning of a significant upward trend. 

    Advertisement

    These last two times mentioned are the price surges of Dogecoin in Oct. 16, when the price of the major meme coin soared by 84.54%, reaching a high of around $0.10 in the next eight weeks since the crossover happened. The next spike amid a bullish MACD crossover happened for DOGE in late February this year, when the price of Dogecoin reached a high of $0.2288 after a 178% spike in six weeks. 

    Can DOGE go higher?

    Interestingly, the starting point of the price for the upcoming bullish MACD crossover, if it is to happen, is higher than in previous cases. 

    For example, in 2023, it was around $0.061, while in February 2024, the price was around $0.085. Currently, the price of Dogecoin is $0.10. This may mean that the expected result of the MACD bullish crossover may be higher than the two previous times. 

    Related
    Unusual 72% Dogecoin (DOGE) New Addresses Spike - What's Going On?
    Tue, 10/01/2024 - 15:38
    Unusual 72% Dogecoin (DOGE) New Addresses Spike - What's Going On?
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    What is important is that Martinez reports that Dogecoin just saw its largest spike in active DOGE addresses in the past six months, reaching 84,306 active DOGE addresses. Some may not know that network bursts often precede big moves on price charts.

    #Dogecoin #Dogecoin News #Memecoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 2, 2024 - 13:21
    Is Massive Gold Pump Reason for Bitcoin (BTC) Drop?
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Oct 2, 2024 - 12:33
    $101 Billion Bitcoin (BTC) Mystery Stuns Crypto Community
    News
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Mpeppe Presale Hits $3M As Mpeppe Releases New Telegram Gaming Platform
    Sui Integrates SCION as a First-of-its-Kind Security Protocol for Network Validators
    Fintech Festival Tanzania 2024: Shaping the Future of Finance in East Africa
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin (DOGE) on Verge of Price Doubling, If This Bullish Crossover Plays Out
    Is Massive Gold Pump Reason for Bitcoin (BTC) Drop?
    $101 Billion Bitcoin (BTC) Mystery Stuns Crypto Community
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD