Dogecoin (DOGE) Eyes Crazy Price Pump If This Pattern Plays Out

Dogecoin (DOGE) enthusiasts better be on the edge of their seats as prominent crypto analyst Ali Martinez reveals a potentially game-changing development. Expert's analysis indicates that the TD Sequential, a renowned technical indicator, has printed a buy signal on Dogecoin's daily chart.

This signal suggests a looming upswing lasting anywhere from one to four days, signaling exciting times ahead for the main meme-inspired cryptocurrency.

For the unfamiliar, the TD Sequential works by identifying potential exhaustion points in a market trend. When the indicator flashes a buy signal, as it has now for DOGE, it implies that the current downward trend might be nearing its end, potentially paving the way for an upward surge in prices.

The TD Sequential has flashed a buy signal on the #Dogecoin daily chart, indicating a potential upswing of one to four days for $DOGE! pic.twitter.com/GOmTCp0wCw — Ali (@ali_charts) April 20, 2024

Dogecoin (DOGE) price outlook

At present, Dogecoin is trading at $0.163 per DOGE, reflecting relatively steady performance over the course of the week. Despite starting with a modest gain of 0.67%, a closer examination of the weekly chart unveils a more significant uptrend, with DOGE climbing by 16% from its weekly low of $0.139.

Notably, in the past 24 hours, Dogecoin has demonstrated strong momentum, surging by over 5.6% and outperforming many of its counterparts to claim a leading position among the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

Martinez refrains from offering concrete price predictions for Dogecoin. However, if the TD Sequential's signal proves accurate, it could mean that the recent local high of around $0.2 may not be the final destination for DOGE's price journey.