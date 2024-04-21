Advertisement
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Eyes Crazy Price Pump If This Pattern Plays Out

    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Dogecoin investors on high alert as prominent crypto analyst suggests potential DOGE price surge
    Sun, 21/04/2024 - 9:35
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Dogecoin (DOGE) enthusiasts better be on the edge of their seats as prominent crypto analyst Ali Martinez reveals a potentially game-changing development. Expert's analysis indicates that the TD Sequential, a renowned technical indicator, has printed a buy signal on Dogecoin's daily chart.

    This signal suggests a looming upswing lasting anywhere from one to four days, signaling exciting times ahead for the main meme-inspired cryptocurrency.

    For the unfamiliar, the TD Sequential works by identifying potential exhaustion points in a market trend. When the indicator flashes a buy signal, as it has now for DOGE, it implies that the current downward trend might be nearing its end, potentially paving the way for an upward surge in prices.

    Dogecoin (DOGE) price outlook

    At present, Dogecoin is trading at $0.163 per DOGE, reflecting relatively steady performance over the course of the week. Despite starting with a modest gain of 0.67%, a closer examination of the weekly chart unveils a more significant uptrend, with DOGE climbing by 16% from its weekly low of $0.139.

    Notably, in the past 24 hours, Dogecoin has demonstrated strong momentum, surging by over 5.6% and outperforming many of its counterparts to claim a leading position among the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

    Martinez refrains from offering concrete price predictions for Dogecoin. However, if the TD Sequential's signal proves accurate, it could mean that the recent local high of around $0.2 may not be the final destination for DOGE's price journey.

    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

