Dogecoin (DOGE) Begins $1 Wave Surge, Bitcoin's (BTC) Trouble at $100,000: Details, Solana (SOL) to Get Tested in 3 Days

As whale activity increases and the price approaches crucial resistance levels, Dogecoin has been garnering a lot of attention. Market conditions point to the potential for another wave that aims for the eagerly awaited $1 mark following a robust rally that lifted the meme coin above $0.5.

However, some trading volume trends and chart patterns suggest that a possible reversal might also be imminent. Outstanding trading volumes have bolstered DOGE's recent rally, indicating that both institutional and retail investors are very interested in the company. While the coin's rise above the $0.40 mark indicates bullish momentum, the chart's emerging pattern raises questions about a possible reversal. An important resistance level to keep an eye on is the $0.45 zone as the long upper wicks on recent daily candles indicate selling pressure at higher levels.

The $0.35 support level may serve as a buffer on the downside if the reversal picks up steam. Bulls must defend this level because it corresponds with recent periods of consolidation. The increase in trading volume is one of the main features of Dogecoin's current setup.

A discernible drop in volume may be a sign of a reversal even though higher volume during price rallies usually indicates strong buyer interest. These patterns frequently indicate waning momentum particularly if the price finds it difficult to overcome resistance levels. Whale activity, which has been a major factor in Dogecoin's previous rallies, is still very important.

Hedging against downside risks or preparing for another push higher are two possible reasons why large transactions indicate that major holders are actively positioning themselves.

Bitcoin's strong fundamentals

A psychological and technical barrier that traders and investors are closely monitoring is the $100,000 mark, which Bitcoin is currently hovering around. But it's turning out to be a difficult road to surpass this milestone. The given chart shows that as Bitcoin gets closer to this critical level, bearish pressure is increasing.

Bears appear to be exploiting the psychological significance of the level as evidenced by the current consolidation below $100,000. It is clear from the recent candles with long upper wicks that sellers have been actively protecting this zone. This means that whenever Bitcoin gets closer to the mark there are more sell orders. The volume is one of the main markers of market hesitancy.

Even though trading activity is still high, it is beginning to level off. A significant increase in volume fueled by confidence from institutional and retail participants alike is usually necessary for a breakout above $10,0000. In the absence of this, the price could revert to lower support levels. The $90,000 and $85,000 critical support levels are highlighted on the chart. A retracement to these levels might give bulls another opportunity to regroup if Bitcoin is unable to break above $100,000 with conviction.

The price may rise to $110,000 and higher if Bitcoin breaks $100,000 on the other hand, as this could lead to a surge in short covering and new buying interest. The role of the wider market cannot be disregarded. The behavior of Bitcoin frequently resembles that of conventional financial markets especially during pivotal price fluctuations. Global markets are scheduled to open on Monday and the enhanced liquidity may be crucial in determining whether Bitcoin can break through the $100,000 barrier.

Solana reaches key levels

As Solana approaches the lower limit of its rising trendline, a turning point is imminent. This crucial support level has played a key role in SOL's recent surge, and the token's next big move will probably depend on whether it can hold or break. The price of Solana has been led by a sharp upward trendline on the chart during its remarkable recovery phase. The token is currently testing the integrity of this support though based on SOL's price action.

The price might move toward the $280–$300 range if there is a bounce here, which would give it the momentum it needs for another leg up. The asset may experience difficulties if it breaks below this trendline, which would cause a retracement to important support levels of $216 or even $184. One of the most important things to keep an eye on is the volume. The probability of a breakdown would increase if the volume decreased during this test, indicating waning buyer interest.

Since the RSI (Relative Strength Index) is still high, it appears that SOL is overbought. Since a corrective phase frequently follows this condition, testing this trendline is even more important. In the event that Solana is unable to maintain the trendline, $216 will be the next important support. This level may draw buyers hoping to profit from the retracement because it correlates with earlier consolidation zones. But a deeper drop might result from breaking below $216, which might push the price down to $184 or less.