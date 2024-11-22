    XRP Outshines Solana as Long-Short Liquidation Evens Out

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    XRP liquidation now higher than Solana's as price goes parabolic
    Fri, 22/11/2024 - 10:09
    XRP Outshines Solana as Long-Short Liquidation Evens Out
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The broader crypto ecosystem is soaring to new highs, with the combined market cap now at a record $3.4 billion. XRP joined this uptrend with its price crossing its three-year high as it soared above $1.42 overnight. This rally fueled a liquidation milestone, with long and short traders sharing the loss proportionally.

    XRP liquidation and Gensler factor

    The price of XRP forced its 24-hour liquidation to $27.54 million, according to data from CoinGlass. Long trader liquidation accounted for $13.23 million, while short traders saw a cumulative liquidation of $14.31.

    Related
    MicroStrategy Completes $3 Billion Debt Offering
    Fri, 11/22/2024 - 05:15
    MicroStrategy Completes $3 Billion Debt Offering
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    The growth of XRP is explainable as investors felt liberated by Gary Gensler revealing the date he would depart from the chairmanship of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Having manned the Ripple v. SEC lawsuit for more than three years, many believed his departure might bode well for the coin.

    For the better part of the lawsuit, the XRP price dropped as low as $0.3911 over the past year. An observable revival in the coin might be unusual for new buyers. However, XRP is still down by over 64% from its all-time high (ATH) of $3.84.

    Altcoin surge

    Over the past 24 hours, multiple altcoins also jumped to historic high levels. Solana (SOL) stood out as its price jumped to a new ATH of $263.70 amid a 56.90% rally over the past month.

    Related
    Solana (SOL) Scores Major Win Over Ethereum: Details
    Wed, 11/20/2024 - 15:57
    Solana (SOL) Scores Major Win Over Ethereum: Details
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    The Solana price boom came after Bitwise applied to list a spot ETF tracking the coin. This move is complemented by the report that early Solana ETF applicants are making headway with the markets regulator.

    Following this impressive run, CoinGlass pegged its liquidation figures at $19.26 million as traders took a cautionary approach to the coin. The broader market’s liquidation has crossed the $391 million threshold, with more than 116,900 traders impacted.

    #XRP #Crypto Liquidations
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 22, 2024 - 9:31
    Peter Schiff Reveals Who Pumped Bitcoin (BTC) to $99,180
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Nov 22, 2024 - 9:19
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Says Bitcoin About to Surpass $100,000: ‘Hang On Tight’
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Nov 16, 2024 - 10:22
    DOGE to Moon: How High Can Dogecoin Price Soar?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 10:16
    What Is Layer 2 in Blockchain?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 9, 2024 - 9:44
    How Does Bitcoin Mining Affect BTC Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Zircuit Launches ZRC Token: Pioneering the Next Era of Decentralized Finance
    SilentSwap Introduces Privacy-Focused DEX Aggregator on Secret Network
    Next-Gen Gamified Launchpad LaunchPunks Goes Live with Ghosty Cash
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Outshines Solana as Long-Short Liquidation Evens Out
    Peter Schiff Reveals Who Pumped Bitcoin (BTC) to $99,180
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Says Bitcoin About to Surpass $100,000: ‘Hang On Tight’
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD