Dogecoin Developer Shows a "Real" DOGE Use Case; Here's What Transpired

Dogecoin Foundation says that it seeks to maximize potential for Dogecoin

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The Dogecoin Foundation’s mission is to see Dogecoin become the de facto means for exchanging goods and services globally. Timothy Stebbing, the director of the Dogecoin Foundation, took this mantra to the streets, using Dogecoin to purchase coffee in an Australian café while also encouraging a local artist to sell artwork "exclusively in Dogecoin."

This is how easy it is to get real people to sell real things in dogecoin, when you explain that #dogecoin is just money, but faster, less fees, and you have 100% ownership (and it has a funny dog on it) they are all in. https://t.co/X6e6i5R2QZ — Timothy Stebbing (@tjstebbing) July 11, 2022

In a series of tweets last month, Billy Markus, the co-creator of Dogecoin, shared his desire for cryptocurrency. He wants Dogecoin to have a reason to exist and keep adding utility.

The Dogecoin Foundation says that it seeks to maximize the potential for Dogecoin to have a positive impact on people's lives all around the world by providing projects that enable everyone on earth to create a noncustodial Dogecoin wallet and to transact Dogecoin for products and services.

The Dogecoin team has continued to lay the foundation for numerous future Dogecoin projects over the past few months with Libdogecoin, a programming library or set of building blocks for developing Dogecoin projects.

One of these initiatives, the GigaWallet, aims to offer a free drop-in solution for online tipping and commerce through the integration of regular noncustodial wallets with the Dogecoin network.

36 DOGE: Users get to enjoy an all-day pass at the Vegas Loop

Elon Musk's Boring Company now allows customers to pay for a ride with Dogecoin on the Loop, its Las Vegas transit system. With 36 DOGE or $2.50, users can enjoy an all-day pass at the Vegas Loop.

From the crypto created as a joke to the company created as a joke, #Dogecoin and @BoringCompany are building the future together!https://t.co/33yYawHLW7 — Dogecoin (@dogecoin) July 10, 2022

As of the time of writing, Dogecoin's price was $0.064, down 4.60% over the previous day.