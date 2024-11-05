    Dogecoin Denies Predicted Correction, Printing 4 Big Green Candles

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    According to analysis recently shared on X, DOGE is about to face correction; however, opposite is taking place
    Tue, 5/11/2024 - 13:31
    Dogecoin Denies Predicted Correction, Printing 4 Big Green Candles
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Cryptocurrency analyst and trader Ali Martinez, known on the X platform under the name @ali_charts, has published a tweet to show that the original meme cryptocurrency, DOGE, loved by many traders, is facing a potential correction ahead.

    Martinez tweeted that the TD Sequential index presented a sell signal for Dogecoin on a four-hour chart. The potential correction was likely to take the DOGE price from the $0.161 level down to the $0.156 chart.

    DOGE denies bearish price outlook

    That prediction did not live up to reality, though, and the meme cryptocurrency with the largest market capitalization value soared by 14.3% on the four-hour chart. Dogecoin has surged roughly from $0.15041 to reach the $0.17237 price level.

    Advertisement

    The two largest cryptocurrencies – Bitcoin and Ethereum – have also shown price increases, rising by 1.7% and 2.1%, respectively. The coins have reversed after major declines. A likely reason for the price surge of DOGE, BTC and ETH is the election in the U.S. that is taking place today. The cryptocurrency community is looking forward to the results, as the outcome is likely to have a major impact on the future regulatory stance on crypto and its adoption in the United States.

    HOT Stories
    Shytoshi Kusama Publishes Groundbreaking S.H.I.B. Proposal for US Government
    Bitcoin's 'Shooting Star' Pattern Raises Red Flag, Peter Brandt Backs It
    Bitcoin ETFs Record Largest Outflows of All Time
    Mt. Gox’s Coins on the Move as BTC Price Plunges to $66K

    Roughly a week ago, renowned investor Raoul Pal predicted that Dogecoin waslikely to enter the so-called Banana zone soon – a period when DOGE enters an unrestrained upward price surge. It would be the completion of the bull pattern on the chart that began forming back in 2021 after the meme coin reached an all-time high of early $0.75 in early May.

    That price spike took place after the biggest DOGE fan, Elon Musk, called himself “The DogeFather” in a notable tweet, and after that he endorsed it during his debut on Saturday Night Live.

    Related
    Dogecoin Creator Supports Idea of Paying for X Merch With DOGE
    Sat, 11/02/2024 - 20:00
    Dogecoin Creator Supports Idea of Paying for X Merch With DOGE
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Dogecoin founder "approves" selling X merch for DOGE

    Over the weekend, Dogecoin cofounder Billy Markus shared his take on the possibility of X beginning to sell its merchandise for DOGE.

    DOGE enthusiast @dogeofficialceo retweeted a post from the X team that hinted that soon X merch would be coming. The DOGE-themed account asked his numerous followers if they would be happy to pay for that merch in DOGE.

    Billy Markus responded “ya.” He also commented on the original tweet published by X, tweeting “XXX.”

    #Dogecoin #Dogecoin co-founder
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Nov 5, 2024 - 13:23
    13 Million XRP Burn Achievement Next
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Nov 5, 2024 - 13:14
    Whale Activity Boosts Dogecoin (DOGE) by 957% in Key Bull Metric
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Interviews
    Nov 1, 2024 - 15:05
    First-Ever True Female AI Chatbot Fiona and Future of AI Meme Coins: Interview With Ooli
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    GuidesEthereum (ETH)
    Oct 19, 2024 - 12:00
    What is Pectra Upgrade on Ethereum: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Oct 15, 2024 - 7:14
    Crypto Media Data Updated by SimilarWeb: Top 30 Bleeding
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Zeebu Announces Successful $ZBU Token Burn for Q4 2024, Exceeding $1.1 Billion
    AEON MINING Introduces New Earning Opportunities for Newcomers to Crypto
    Funs.AI Sets Compliance Strategy for SocialFi Amid SEC Regulations
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Dogecoin Denies Predicted Correction, Printing 4 Big Green Candles
    13 Million XRP Burn Achievement Next
    Whale Activity Boosts Dogecoin (DOGE) by 957% in Key Bull Metric
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD