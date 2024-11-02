Dogecoin Creator Supports Idea of Paying for X Merch With DOGE

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

The idea of the Dogecoin community to promote DOGE and expand the range of its utility cases continues to thrive. The main trigger for it was Elon Musk integrating his favorite meme cryptocurrency as a payment option with Tesla and SpaceX.

Dogecoin creator says "yes" to paying for X merch with DOGE

Now, the Dogecoin community has supported an idea of using DOGE as payment for X merch if such merch is ever sold by the social media giant that belongs to Elon Musk. The idea was suggested by a DOGE enthusiast on X @dogeofficialceo.

Billy Markus, known on social media as Shibetoshi Nakamoto, who created DOGE in collaboration with Jackson Palmer in 2013, has also cast his vote in support of this playful idea.

Advertisement

ya — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) November 1, 2024

Dogecoin could see 27% rally, analyst predicts

Cryptocurrency trader and analyst Ali Martinez has taken to his X account to share a Dogecoin price prediction that can turn real in the near future.

If #Dogecoin $DOGE breaks above the $0.169 resistance, we could see a 27% rally up to $0.209! pic.twitter.com/seVi6gdoH5 — Ali (@ali_charts) November 2, 2024

Commenting on a DOGE/USDT chart, on which DOGE is about to break out from the declining pattern, Martinez tweeted that Dogecoin now needs to break above the $0.169 resistance level. If that happens, he said, then the largest meme cryptocurrency could start on a 27% rally and reach the $0.209 level.

Elon Musk triggers crypto army with DOGE post

On Oct. 28, tech billionaire Elon Musk published a photo of himself taken during one of his recent public speeches in his U.S. tour, where he raises his hands, toughening his biceps in a victorious gesture.

This photo was combined with a DOGE meme where the dog with a human weight-lifter’s body raises hands in the same gesture. Musk is a well-known Dogecoin supporter and lover of memes, who used to frequently post DOGE memes in the past on his Twitter account long before he bought this platform and rebranded it as X.

The DOGE community reacted with a high degree of enthusiasm, seeing that Musk still loves and supports Dogecoin. Musk even prefers to call the recent project where Musk was offered a leading position — D.O.G.E. — that is short for the Department of Government Efficiency. However, the launch of this organization is not certain yet. Things are to be clarified after Nov. 5.