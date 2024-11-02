Advertisement
    Dogecoin Creator Supports Idea of Paying for X Merch With DOGE

    Yuri Molchan
    One of two Dogecoin founders welcomes new DOGE use-case idea related to Elon Musk
    Sat, 2/11/2024 - 20:00
    Dogecoin Creator Supports Idea of Paying for X Merch With DOGE
    The idea of the Dogecoin community to promote DOGE and expand the range of its utility cases continues to thrive. The main trigger for it was Elon Musk integrating his favorite meme cryptocurrency as a payment option with Tesla and SpaceX.

    Dogecoin creator says "yes" to paying for X merch with DOGE

    Now, the Dogecoin community has supported an idea of using DOGE as payment for X merch if such merch is ever sold by the social media giant that belongs to Elon Musk. The idea was suggested by a DOGE enthusiast on X @dogeofficialceo.

    Dogecoin Creator Supports Idea of Paying for X Merch With DOGE
    Billy Markus, known on social media as Shibetoshi Nakamoto, who created DOGE in collaboration with Jackson Palmer in 2013, has also cast his vote in support of this playful idea.

    Dogecoin could see 27% rally, analyst predicts

    Cryptocurrency trader and analyst Ali Martinez has taken to his X account to share a Dogecoin price prediction that can turn real in the near future.

    Commenting on a DOGE/USDT chart, on which DOGE is about to break out from the declining pattern, Martinez tweeted that Dogecoin now needs to break above the $0.169 resistance level. If that happens, he said, then the largest meme cryptocurrency could start on a 27% rally and reach the $0.209 level.

    Elon Musk triggers crypto army with DOGE post

    On Oct. 28, tech billionaire Elon Musk published a photo of himself taken during one of his recent public speeches in his U.S. tour, where he raises his hands, toughening his biceps in a victorious gesture.

    This photo was combined with a DOGE meme where the dog with a human weight-lifter’s body raises hands in the same gesture. Musk is a well-known Dogecoin supporter and lover of memes, who used to frequently post DOGE memes in the past on his Twitter account long before he bought this platform and rebranded it as X.

    The DOGE community reacted with a high degree of enthusiasm, seeing that Musk still loves and supports Dogecoin. Musk even prefers to call the recent project where Musk was offered a leading position — D.O.G.E. — that is short for the Department of Government Efficiency. However, the launch of this organization is not certain yet. Things are to be clarified after Nov. 5.

    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

