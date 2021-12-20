Dogecoin Creator and Elon Musk Team Up to Criticize US Government

News
Mon, 12/20/2021 - 09:57
article image
Arman Shirinyan
The old team is back at it again
Dogecoin Creator and Elon Musk Team Up to Criticize US Government
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

The big sell-off of the Tesla stock has been part of Elon Musk's plan to pay $11 billion in taxes in the year 2021, but the U.S. regulator does not seem to be happy with it.

The Dogecoin developer has joined the conversation with Musk and marked the government's negative attitude toward the entrepreneur. Dogecoin developers have noted how Musk paid the largest number of fees in the history of the country but is still being criticized by some regulators like Sen. Warren.

Warren and Musk's confrontation

Previously, Elon Musk and Senator Elizabeth Warren went back and forth on the topic of taxes after Warren called Musk a "freeloader" just a moment after The Person of the Year paid $11 billion in taxes.

Related
City of Jackson to Make History with Cryptocurrency Payroll Conversion

Musk parried with the statement that he paid more taxes than any American citizen ever living in the country, which was a strong argument in favor of the Tesla CEO. Additionally, the first memecoin creator has supported his friend by adding that he does not really like the senator.

$2.5 trillion "printed"

In his tweet, Markus also pointed out the $2.5 trillion spending plan that would require the Fed to pay an additional $2.5 trillion while the U.S. inflation rate skyrockets and reaches new highs day after day.

Musk and the Dogecoin developer have criticized the U.S. government's actions numerous times in the past when Musk reminded the community of the purchasing power of the U.S. dollar.

Musk and Markus also added that the media is not covering the topic properly by smoothing corners and calling the inflation transitionary while the government prints an additional $2.5 trillion and fuels the problematic economy.

#Elon Musk #Dogecoin
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image TRON Transactions Spike, Are Investors Cashing in on Justin Sun's Exit?
12/20/2021 - 12:20
TRON Transactions Spike, Are Investors Cashing in on Justin Sun's Exit?
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image 27% of Bitcoin in Circulation Controlled by 0.01% Holders: The WSJ
12/20/2021 - 12:12
27% of Bitcoin in Circulation Controlled by 0.01% Holders: The WSJ
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image India Is Not Yet Banning Crypto, Postpones Notorious Cryptocurrency Bill
12/20/2021 - 11:53
India Is Not Yet Banning Crypto, Postpones Notorious Cryptocurrency Bill
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan