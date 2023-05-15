Dogecoin Copycat Jumps 50% as Meme Coin Hype Is Sustained

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The meme coin hype is just being rebooted with one of the most prominent Dogecoin copycats, Doge CEO, soaring to new daily high. The digital token soared by more than 50% in early morning trading, with its price pegged at $0.000000000008 at the time of writing.

Doge CEO token is a new meme coin whose ideologies center on boosting community progress in all aspects of daily living. As its core goal, it aims to help the community have access to a secure, safe and completely decentralized finance token, aimed at putting the power for wealth back where it belongs, that is, with the people.

Doge CEO token and its growth push is a showcase that retail investors are still positively tilted to the growing meme coin revolution. Doge CEO is a low cap meme coin, which many experts have defined as a good time to take a sizable position. However, the volatility embedded in the meme coin world in general offers a note to stay cautious.

The digital currency has showcased it has more propensity for growth, seeing it is down by approximately 51% from its all-time high (ATH) price recorded about a month ago.

Tagging along in the meme coin ecosystem

Despite its bullish price jumps today, Doge CEO is still tagging along with its peers, whose growth has been more parabolic than previously envisaged. PEPE, for instance, is one of the high fliers thus far this year after printing as much as 92,000% in the past month.

While PEPE can boast of a well knitted community that appears to be rivaling those of Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), Doge CEO is still notably lagging behind in this regard. Other well-known meme coins, including BONK, have also had a good run thus far this year, but unlike the more established tokens, their hype has faded away more swiftly.