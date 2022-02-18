Dogecoin Co-Founder Promoting Petition Calling for Adding DOGE Tipping on Twitter

Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus has drawn attention to a new Change.org petition calling for letting Twitter users send tips with the most popular meme cryptocurrency.

hey @Twitter, y’all should add #DogeTwitterTipJar - #dogecoin is the original tipping cryptocurrency of the internet, it just makes too much sense



for everyone else, here’s a petition to sign - let’s show our interest shibes! - https://t.co/E0eoGXMDMq



pic.twitter.com/jmkTWE47T1 — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) February 18, 2022

Markus described DOGE as the “original tipping cryptocurrency” of the internet. Back in 2014, for instance, the community raised the necessary amount of funds to allow the Jamaican bobsleigh team to participate in the Winter Olympics.



The petition in question says that Dogecoin has the lowest transaction fees among major cryptocurrencies, which makes it a perfect fit for sending tips.



Last May, Twitter launched its "tip jar" feature that makes it possible to send money to other users of the social media platform. The feature was billed as a way of supporting content creators.



Originally, only traditional payment solutions of the likes of PayPal, Venmo and Block’s Cash App were among available options. In late September, Twitter also enabled support for Bitcoin, making it possible to send tips via the Lightning Network.