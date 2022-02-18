Dogecoin Co-Founder Promoting Petition Calling for Adding DOGE Tipping on Twitter

Fri, 02/18/2022 - 20:27
Alex Dovbnya
A new petition calls for enabling Dogecoin tipping on Twitter
Dogecoin Co-Founder Promoting Petition Calling for Adding DOGE Tipping on Twitter
Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus has drawn attention to a new Change.org petition calling for letting Twitter users send tips with the most popular meme cryptocurrency.

Markus described DOGE as the “original tipping cryptocurrency” of the internet. Back in 2014, for instance, the community raised the necessary amount of funds to allow the Jamaican bobsleigh team to participate in the Winter Olympics.

The petition in question says that Dogecoin has the lowest transaction fees among major cryptocurrencies, which makes it a perfect fit for sending tips.

Last May, Twitter launched its "tip jar" feature that makes it possible to send money to other users of the social media platform. The feature was billed as a way of supporting content creators.

Originally, only traditional payment solutions of the likes of PayPal, Venmo and Block’s Cash App were among available options. In late September, Twitter also enabled support for Bitcoin, making it possible to send tips via the Lightning Network.

After rolling out hexagon-shaped profile pictures for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in January, the popular social media platform also added Ethereum tips earlier this week.

At press time, 1,730 people have signed the petition after Markus’s attempt to galvanize the community.

The Dogecoin co-founder seems to be determined to make Twitter enable support for the top meme coin. On Thursday, he promised to publish at least one tweet about it on a daily basis.

Twitter hasn’t signaled that it’s ready to add support for more cryptocurrencies.

About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

