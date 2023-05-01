Dogecoin and Litecoin Miners Get Boost With BIT Mining's LD4

Mon, 05/01/2023 - 15:25
article image
Alex Dovbnya
BIT Mining Limited has introduced LD4, cutting-edge mining machine designed to enhance efficiency and computing power for mining widely used cryptocurrencies Dogecoin and Litecoin
BIT Mining Limited has unveiled its latest mining machine, the LD4, designed for mining two widely used cryptocurrencies, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Litecoin (LTC). The LD4 is an upgrade from the previous model, the LD3, offering increased efficiency and computing power.

Dogecoin and Litecoin miners make sure that those blockchain networks remain secure and validate transactions.

Both cryptocurrencies employ a proof-of-work (PoW) consensus algorithm called Scrypt, which requires miners to solve complex mathematical problems in order to add new blocks of transactions to the blockchain. When a miner successfully adds a block, they are rewarded with newly minted coins, either DOGE or LTC.

Compared to its predecessor, the LD4 presents notable enhancements in energy efficiency and computing power. It consumes 0.71 watts per megahash (W/MH), while the LD3 used 0.73 W/MH. The LD4's peak output reaches five gigahashes per second (GH/s), substantially surpassing the 4,800 megahashes per second (MH/s) achieved by the LD3. These improvements position the LD4 as a competitive option for mining both Litecoin and Dogecoin.

Alongside its performance improvements, the LD4 also boasts a more reliable design, featuring effective heat dissipation to maintain optimal device temperature during extended periods of operation. This contributes to a longer lifespan for the mining machine. The LD4 has also implemented enhanced security features, including hardware-level protection and advanced security software to defend against known vulnerabilities.

The release of the LD4 aims to make cryptocurrency mining more accessible and efficient for Dogecoin and Litecoin miners.

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

