SHIB and DOGE Price Analysis for November 22

Price Predictions
Mon, 11/22/2021 - 13:12
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Have DOGE and SHIB reached their local supports?
The new week has begun with the correction of the cryptocurrency market as almost all of the top 10 coins are in the red zone. Solana (SOL) is the only exception from the rule, rising by 2.71%.

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has gone down by 3% over the last 24 hours.

DOGE could not fix above the area of the most liquidity around $0.243, having confirmed ongoing bearish pressure. If the situation does not change, sellers may get the rate of the meme coin back to the blue support level at $0.1940.

Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the current week.

DOGE is trading at $0.2226 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB is showing even worse price dynamics than DOGE with a decline of 4%.

SHIB is trading in the wide range between the support at $0.00003528 and the resistance at $0.000050.Currently, neither bulls nor bears are dominating, which is also confirmed by the low trading volume.

The breakout of one of the zones can lead to a possible trend change—buyers' or sellers' dominance. However, at the moment, it is too early to consider that.

SHIB is trading at $0.0000438 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

