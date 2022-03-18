Original U.Today article

DOGE, SHIB and FLOKI Price Analysis for March 18

Price Analysis
Fri, 03/18/2022 - 16:15
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can DOGE, SHIB or FLOKI grow against other cryptocurrencies?
DOGE, SHIB and FLOKI Price Analysis for March 18
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Today bears are stronger than bulls; however, there are some exceptions to the rule. Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Coin (BNB) keep trading in the green zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap
Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

DOGE could not withstand the fall of Bitcoin (BTC), going down by 1.61% since yesterday.

DOGE/USD chart by TradingView
DOGE/USD chart by TradingView

DOGE keeps falling after the falied attempt to fix above the $0.12 mark. The price is slowly approaching the support level at $0.1065 with no bullish signals.

Related
BTC, XRP and LUNA Price Analysis for March 17

If the pressure continues and the daily candle closes near $0.11, the breakout of the lower level may happen next week.

DOGE is trading at $0.1154 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has lost even more than DOGE with a price drop of almost 3%.

DOGE/USD chart by TradingView
SHIB/USD chart by Trading View

SHIB is trading in a narrow channel between the support at $0.00002071 and the resistance at $0.00002310. Even though the selling trading volume is decreasing, the price is far from the resistance.

Related
BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA and AVAX Price Analysis for March 16

In the event of a decline to the psychological mark of $0.000020, the fall may lead the rate of the meme coin to the nearest support at $0.00001704.

SHIB is trading at $0.00002188 at press time.

FLOKI/USD

FLOKI is the biggest loser among other meme coins from the list. It has fallen by 3.74% over the last day.

FLOKI/USD chart by TradingView
FLOKI/USD chart by TradingView

FLOKI is trading sideways with neither bullish nor bearish signals. In terms of the mid-term point of view, one should not expect any sharp moves as the coin has not accumulated enough energy for a breakout. Respectively, trading in the range of $0.000027-$0.000030 is the more likely scenario for the second part of the month.

FLOKI is trading at $0.00002756 at press time.

#Dogecoin Price Prediction #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction #Floki Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image $4.9 Billion in DOGE Held by Robinhood Now: Details
03/18/2022 - 16:31
$4.9 Billion in DOGE Held by Robinhood Now: Details
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Head of Fake United Nations Affiliate Convicted of Crypto Fraud
03/18/2022 - 16:30
Head of Fake United Nations Affiliate Convicted of Crypto Fraud
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Polygon Expands Ecosystem Amid Integration of Crypto Payment Solution DataMynt: Details
03/18/2022 - 16:02
Polygon Expands Ecosystem Amid Integration of Crypto Payment Solution DataMynt: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide