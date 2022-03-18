DOGE, SHIB and FLOKI Price Analysis for March 18

Today bears are stronger than bulls; however, there are some exceptions to the rule. Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Coin (BNB) keep trading in the green zone.
DOGE/USD
DOGE could not withstand the fall of Bitcoin (BTC), going down by 1.61% since yesterday.
DOGE keeps falling after the falied attempt to fix above the $0.12 mark. The price is slowly approaching the support level at $0.1065 with no bullish signals.
If the pressure continues and the daily candle closes near $0.11, the breakout of the lower level may happen next week.
DOGE is trading at $0.1154 at press time.
SHIB/USD
SHIB has lost even more than DOGE with a price drop of almost 3%.
SHIB is trading in a narrow channel between the support at $0.00002071 and the resistance at $0.00002310. Even though the selling trading volume is decreasing, the price is far from the resistance.
In the event of a decline to the psychological mark of $0.000020, the fall may lead the rate of the meme coin to the nearest support at $0.00001704.
SHIB is trading at $0.00002188 at press time.
FLOKI/USD
FLOKI is the biggest loser among other meme coins from the list. It has fallen by 3.74% over the last day.
FLOKI is trading sideways with neither bullish nor bearish signals. In terms of the mid-term point of view, one should not expect any sharp moves as the coin has not accumulated enough energy for a breakout. Respectively, trading in the range of $0.000027-$0.000030 is the more likely scenario for the second part of the month.
FLOKI is trading at $0.00002756 at press time.