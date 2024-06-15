DOGE Price Prediction for June 15

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is trading sideways at the beginning of the weekend, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has declined by 4% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is near the local resistance level of $0.1371. If it breaks out, the upward move may continue to the $0.14 zone tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, neither bulls nor bears are dominating. At the moment, one should pay attention to the $0.13 zone.

If it breaks out happens, the correction may lead to the test of the $0.1225 support.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, sellers remain more powerful than buyers. If the weekly bar closes around current prices, traders may witness a test of the $0.12 zone.

DOGE is trading at $0.1367 at press time.