    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Prediction for June 15

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Are there any prerequisites for bounce back of DOGE?
    Sat, 15/06/2024 - 15:12
    The market is trading sideways at the beginning of the weekend, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    DOGE/USD

    The price of DOGE has declined by 4% over the last day.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is near the local resistance level of $0.1371. If it breaks out, the upward move may continue to the $0.14 zone tomorrow.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, neither bulls nor bears are dominating. At the moment, one should pay attention to the $0.13 zone. 

    If it breaks out happens, the correction may lead to the test of the $0.1225 support.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, sellers remain more powerful than buyers. If the weekly bar closes around current prices, traders may witness a test of the $0.12 zone.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1367 at press time.

    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

