Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for June 14

According to CoinStats, the market might not have found a reversal zone yet.

BNB chart by CoinStats

BNB/USD

The price of Binance Coin (BNB) has declined by 0.57% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of BNB is in the middle of the local channel. At the moment, one should pay attention to the vital zone of $600.

If buyers can hold the price above it, there is a chance to see a resistance breakout tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate of the native exchange coin has once again bounced off the support of $595.8. If the daily bar closes far from it, the upward move may continue to the $620-$640 zone.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should pay attention to the bar's closure in terms of the last candle low. If it happens below $600, the correction is likely to continue to the $550 area within the next few days.

BNB is trading at $603.4 at press time.