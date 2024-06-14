Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for June 14

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Are there any prerequisites for bounce back of Binance Coin (BNB)?
    Fri, 14/06/2024 - 18:00
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    According to CoinStats, the market might not have found a reversal zone yet.

    BNB chart by CoinStats

    BNB/USD

    The price of Binance Coin (BNB) has declined by 0.57% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of BNB is in the middle of the local channel. At the moment, one should pay attention to the vital zone of $600. 

    If buyers can hold the price above it, there is a chance to see a resistance breakout tomorrow.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the rate of the native exchange coin has once again bounced off the support of $595.8. If the daily bar closes far from it, the upward move may continue to the $620-$640 zone.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, one should pay attention to the bar's closure in terms of the last candle low. If it happens below $600, the correction is likely to continue to the $550 area within the next few days.

    BNB is trading at $603.4 at press time.

    #Binance coin price prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

