    Original U.Today article

    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for June 14

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Is bearish trend of Cardano (ADA) over yet?
    Fri, 14/06/2024 - 14:47
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Sellers keep their pressure as the prices of most of the coins are falling, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    ADA/USD

    The rate of Cardano (ADA) has dropped by almost 2% over the last day.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of ADA is in the middle of the narrow channel. As none of the sides is dominating, ongoing sideways trading in the zone of $0.4220-$0.4230 is the more likely scenario until the end of the day.

    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, bears are more powerful than bulls. If buyers lose the $0.42 zone, the drop may lead to the test of the $0.40-$0.41 range soon.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, there are also no reversal signals yet. If the weekly candle closes near the support level, the accumulated energy might be enough for a blast to the $0.38 area. 

    Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the month.

    ADA is trading at $0.4213 at press time.

    #Cardano Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

