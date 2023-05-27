DOGE Price Analysis for May 27

Original U.Today article

How long will current growth of DOGE last?

The weekend has started with a slight bull dominance, according to CoinMarketCap's ranking.

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has increased by 0.73% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is consolidating in the middle of the local channel after a false breakout of the support at $0.07082.

If buyers can hold the gained initiative and the candle closes near the mark of $0.07160, the growth may continue to the resistance at $0.07188 tomorrow.

On the bigger time frame, today's rise has not affected the general position of DOGE. The falling volume confirms this fact. In this case, ongoing sideways trading in the narrow range of $0.071-$0.073 is the more likely scenario for next week.

On the weekly chart, the price of DOGE is more bearish than bullish as the rate is far form the key levels. Currently, traders should focus on the $0.07 zone. Bar closure below it might be a prerequisite for a sharp drop below the support at $0.06581.

DOGE is trading at $0.07142 at press time.