Original U.Today article

DOGE Price Analysis for May 27

Sat, 05/27/2023 - 17:45
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How long will current growth of DOGE last?
DOGE Price Analysis for May 27
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The weekend has started with a slight bull dominance, according to CoinMarketCap's ranking.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has increased by 0.73% over the last 24 hours.

DOGE/USD chart by Trading View

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is consolidating in the middle of the local channel after a false breakout of the support at $0.07082.

Related
Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for May 25

If buyers can hold the gained initiative and the candle closes near the mark of $0.07160, the growth may continue to the resistance at $0.07188 tomorrow.

DOGE/USD chart by Trading View

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, today's rise has not affected the general position of DOGE. The falling volume confirms this fact. In this case, ongoing sideways trading in the narrow range of $0.071-$0.073 is the more likely scenario for next week.

DOGE/USD chart by Trading View

Image by TradingView

On the weekly chart, the price of DOGE is more bearish than bullish as the rate is far form the key levels. Currently, traders should focus on the $0.07 zone. Bar closure below it might be a prerequisite for a sharp drop below the support at $0.06581.

DOGE is trading at $0.07142 at press time.

#Dogecoin Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Cardano (ADA), Polygon (MATIC) Interoperability Milestone Reached With This Innovation
05/27/2023 - 17:14
Cardano (ADA), Polygon (MATIC) Interoperability Milestone Reached With This Innovation
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Major DeFi Platform Comes to Cardano (ADA) With Native Sidechain
05/27/2023 - 16:03
Major DeFi Platform Comes to Cardano (ADA) With Native Sidechain
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Ripple Lawsuit Might Face Impact From This Ruling, Says Pro-Lawyer
05/27/2023 - 15:01
Ripple Lawsuit Might Face Impact From This Ruling, Says Pro-Lawyer
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide