Original U.Today article

BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for May 26

Fri, 05/26/2023 - 16:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Has midterm growth returned to cryptocurrency market?
BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA and BNB Price Analysis for May 26
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Buyers are again back in the game, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 1.67% over the last 24 hours.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) has continued its growth after yesterday's bullish candle. However, the rate remains far from the resistance, which means that it is too early to think about a reversal.

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for May 25

But if the candle closes above the $28,000 zone, the upward move may lead to the test of $30,000 soon.

Bitcoin is trading at $26,808 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has followed the growth of Bitcoin (BTC), going up by 1.77%.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, Ethereum (ETH) is trading similarly to Bitcoin (BTC) as the rate is accumulating power after a retest of the support at $1,737. At the moment, one should focus on the $1,900 zone. If the price fixes above it, there is a chance to see a further rise to $2,000.

Ethereum is trading at $1,832 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP has outperformed Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) as its rate has increased by 3.34%.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

The rate of XRP is slowly approaching the resistance at $0.4854 on the daily time frame. The volume has risen, which means that buyers are getting back in the game. If they can hold the gained initiative, the channel breakout may lead to the test of the $0.50 mark soon.

XRP is trading at $0.4640 at press time.

ADA/USD

Cardano (ADA) is the least gainer today, as its rate has increased by only 0.87%.

ADA/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the rate of Cardano (ADA) has once again bounced back from the support at $0.3531. From the technical point of view, this means that the sellers' pressure continues. However, if the bar can close above the $0.36 zone, the local rise may lead to the test of the resistance at $0.3796.

ADA is trading at $0.3609 at press time.

BNB/USD

The price of Binance Coin (BNB) has increased by almost 1% since yesterday.

BNB/USD chart byTradingView

Image by TradingView

The rate of BNB has made a false breakout of yesterday's bar low at $302.2. If the closure can happen above $310 or near it, there is a high chance to see a sooner test of the resistance at $316.7.

BNB is trading at $307.9 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Ethereum Price Prediction #Ripple Price Prediction #Binance coin price prediction #Cardano Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image ShibaSwap 2.0 in Works, Robert Kiyosaki Says US Is Bankrupt, Urges to Buy BTC; XRP Ledger Celebrates Monumental Milestone: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
05/26/2023 - 15:45
ShibaSwap 2.0 in Works, Robert Kiyosaki Says US Is Bankrupt, Urges to Buy BTC; XRP Ledger Celebrates Monumental Milestone: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Key Things About Cardano (ADA) Right Now
05/26/2023 - 15:45
Key Things About Cardano (ADA) Right Now
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image XRP Ledger Wallet Xumm Announces Major Rebranding: Details
05/26/2023 - 15:30
XRP Ledger Wallet Xumm Announces Major Rebranding: Details
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide