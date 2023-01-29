Original U.Today article

DOGE Price Analysis for January 29

Sun, 01/29/2023 - 19:00
Denys Serhiichuk
How powerful can DOGE remain against other coins?
Buyers remain stronger than sellers even on the last day of the week.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

DOGE is not an exception, rising by 2.75% over the last 24 hours.

DOGE/USD chart by TradingView

On the local time frame, the price is located in the middle of the channel between the support at $0.08826 and the resistance at $0.091.

Any sharp moves are unlikely until the end of the day, meaning that sideways trading in the range of $0.089-$0.09 is the more likely scenario.

DOGE/USD chart by TradingView

On the bigger chart, DOGE is trading near the resistance at $0.09343, trying to fix above the interim level zone at $0.90. If it manages to do that and a breakout occurs, traders might see the rate of DOGE around the $0.10 mark.

DOGE/USD chart by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, DOGE is about to close far away from the resistance at $0.09343. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, DOGE might keep trading sideways, accumulating strength for a further move.

DOGE is trading at $0.08984 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

