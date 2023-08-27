DOGE Price Analysis for August 27

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers are slightly dominating over bears on the last day of the week.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has increased by 0.69%. Over the last week, the price has fallen by 1.55%.

Image by TradingView

Despite the slight rise, the rate of DOGE is in the middle of the local channel, getting energy for a further move. However, that is unlikely to happen today as the meme coin has passed most of its daily ATR.

In this regard, consolidation in the range of $0.063-$0.0635 is the more likely scenario until tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

A similar situation is on the daily time frame. The situation has almost not changed over the last few days, which means that neither side has enough strength yet. If buyers want to be back in the game, they need to fix the price above the $0.064 zone. Only in that case is there a possibility of a resistance breakout.

Image by TradingView

However, bears are more powerful than bulls on the weekly chart as the rate keeps trading near the support level. If the bar closes near the $0.06 area, the breakout may lead to a blast to the $0.055 range.

DOGE is trading at $0.06319 at press time.