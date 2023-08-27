Original U.Today article

DOGE Price Analysis for August 27

Sun, 08/27/2023 - 11:36
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
When can traders expect upward move by DOGE?
DOGE Price Analysis for August 27
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Buyers are slightly dominating over bears on the last day of the week.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has increased by 0.69%. Over the last week, the price has fallen by 1.55%.

DOGE/USD chart by Trading View

Image by TradingView

Despite the slight rise, the rate of DOGE is in the middle of the local channel, getting energy for a further move. However, that is unlikely to happen today as the meme coin has passed most of its daily ATR.

Related
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for August 26

In this regard, consolidation in the range of $0.063-$0.0635 is the more likely scenario until tomorrow.

DOGE/USD chart by Trading View

Image by TradingView

A similar situation is on the daily time frame. The situation has almost not changed over the last few days, which means that neither side has enough strength yet. If buyers want to be back in the game, they need to fix the price above the $0.064 zone. Only in that case is there a possibility of a resistance breakout.

DOGE/USD chart by Trading View

Image by TradingView

However, bears are more powerful than bulls on the weekly chart as the rate keeps trading near the support level. If the bar closes near the $0.06 area, the breakout may lead to a blast to the $0.055 range.

DOGE is trading at $0.06319 at press time.

#Dogecoin Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Only 76 Trillion SHIB Left For Shiba Inu's Price to Move Forward
08/27/2023 - 11:06
Only 76 Trillion SHIB Left For Shiba Inu's Price to Move Forward
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Pepe $16 Million Drama Puts It Among Top Trending Assets on Market
08/27/2023 - 10:08
Pepe $16 Million Drama Puts It Among Top Trending Assets on Market
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image XRP's Golden Cross Is Still Intact, Data Shows
08/27/2023 - 09:42
XRP's Golden Cross Is Still Intact, Data Shows
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan