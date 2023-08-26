Original U.Today article

DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for August 26

How big is chance to see upward move of DOGE and SHIB next week?
The weekend has started in neutral mode on the cryptocurrency market.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has increased by 0.75% over the last 24 hours.

On the daily chart, the price of DOGE is trading sideways as the coin has not accumulated enough energy for a sharp move. The low volume confirms this statement.

However, if the price reaches the $0.064 mark, there is a chance to see a resistance breakout followed by a blast to the $0.07 zone.

DOGE is trading at $0.06281 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has followed the rise of DOGE, going up by 0.82%.

Despite today's rise, the price remains in the middle of the wide channel. As neither bulls nor bears have seized the initiative yet, ongoing consolidation in the area of $0.000008-$0.00000840 is the more likely scenario until the end of the month.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000816 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

