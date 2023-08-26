DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for August 26

The weekend has started in neutral mode on the cryptocurrency market.
DOGE/USD
The rate of DOGE has increased by 0.75% over the last 24 hours.
On the daily chart, the price of DOGE is trading sideways as the coin has not accumulated enough energy for a sharp move. The low volume confirms this statement.
However, if the price reaches the $0.064 mark, there is a chance to see a resistance breakout followed by a blast to the $0.07 zone.
DOGE is trading at $0.06281 at press time.
SHIB/USD
SHIB has followed the rise of DOGE, going up by 0.82%.
Despite today's rise, the price remains in the middle of the wide channel. As neither bulls nor bears have seized the initiative yet, ongoing consolidation in the area of $0.000008-$0.00000840 is the more likely scenario until the end of the month.
SHIB is trading at $0.00000816 at press time.