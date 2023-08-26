DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for August 26

Original U.Today article

How big is chance to see upward move of DOGE and SHIB next week?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The weekend has started in neutral mode on the cryptocurrency market.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has increased by 0.75% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of DOGE is trading sideways as the coin has not accumulated enough energy for a sharp move. The low volume confirms this statement.

However, if the price reaches the $0.064 mark, there is a chance to see a resistance breakout followed by a blast to the $0.07 zone.

DOGE is trading at $0.06281 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has followed the rise of DOGE, going up by 0.82%.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's rise, the price remains in the middle of the wide channel. As neither bulls nor bears have seized the initiative yet, ongoing consolidation in the area of $0.000008-$0.00000840 is the more likely scenario until the end of the month.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000816 at press time.