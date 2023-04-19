Original U.Today article

DOGE Price Analysis for April 19

Wed, 04/19/2023 - 16:51
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can traders expect a more profound drop in the DOGE price?
DOGE Price Analysis for April 19
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bears have seized the initiative according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE could not withstand the sellers' pressure, declining by 5.50%.

DOGE/USD chart byTradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE has broken the support level at $0.08974. If buyers cannot restore the rate above that mark until the end of the day, the fall may continue to the $0.08 zone tomorrow.

DOGE/USD chart byTradingView

On the daily chart, the rate of DOGE has started a sharp drop after a bounce back of the $0.095 mark. Until the price is below that interim level, sellers remain more powreful than bulls.

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for April 18

Respectively, there is a high chance to see the ongoing correction. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

DOGE/USD chart byTradingView

On the weekly time frame, neither bulls not bears are dominating as the price is far away from they key levels. In this case, the ongoing consolidation in the range of $0.085-$0.095 remains the more likely scenario until the end of the month.

DOGE is trading at $0.0892 at press time.

#Dogecoin Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Tesla vs Bitcoin: Hedgeye CEO Highlights "Tight Race" as Both Crash Over 50%
04/19/2023 - 16:31
Tesla vs Bitcoin: Hedgeye CEO Highlights "Tight Race" as Both Crash Over 50%
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Elon Musk’s Intriguing Tweet Draws Attention of DOGE Army, XRP and ADA Global Acceptance Goes Next Level: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
04/19/2023 - 16:16
Elon Musk’s Intriguing Tweet Draws Attention of DOGE Army, XRP and ADA Global Acceptance Goes Next Level: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image Elon Musk’s Intriguing Tweet Draws Attention of DOGE Army, XRP and ADA Global Acceptance Goes Next Level: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
04/19/2023 - 16:13
Elon Musk’s Intriguing Tweet Draws Attention of DOGE Army, XRP and ADA Global Acceptance Goes Next Level: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina