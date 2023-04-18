SHIB Price Analysis for April 18

Bulls are back in the game again as the majority of the coins are in the green zone.
SHIB/USD
The rate of SHIB has risen by 0.52% over the last 24 hours.
On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB has broken the local resistance at $0.00001159. If buyers can hold the rate above that mark until the end of the day, growth may continue to the next level at $0.00001188.
On the daily time frame, the rate of SHIB is slowly approaching the resistance level at $0.00001188. At the moment, one should pay attention to the candle closure.
If it happens with no long wicks, enough energy will be accumulated for a blast to the $0.000012 area and above.
On the weekly chart, the rate of SHIB has not declined after a false breakout of the $0.00001186 level. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, an upward move could lead to the test of the $0.00001250-$0.000013 area within the next few days.
SHIB is trading at $0.00001157 at press time.