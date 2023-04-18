Original U.Today article

SHIB Price Analysis for April 18

Tue, 04/18/2023 - 18:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can rate of SHIB start rising shortly?
SHIB Price Analysis for April 18
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bulls are back in the game again as the majority of the coins are in the green zone.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has risen by 0.52% over the last 24 hours.

SHIB/USD chart by Trading View

On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB has broken the local resistance at $0.00001159. If buyers can hold the rate above that mark until the end of the day, growth may continue to the next level at $0.00001188.

SHIB/USD chart by Trading View

On the daily time frame, the rate of SHIB is slowly approaching the resistance level at $0.00001188. At the moment, one should pay attention to the candle closure.

Related
DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for April 16

If it happens with no long wicks, enough energy will be accumulated for a blast to the $0.000012 area and above.

SHIB/USD chart by Trading View

On the weekly chart, the rate of SHIB has not declined after a false breakout of the $0.00001186 level. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, an upward move could lead to the test of the $0.00001250-$0.000013 area within the next few days.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001157 at press time.

#Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Intel Axes Bitcoin Mining Chip Series
04/18/2023 - 17:42
Intel Axes Bitcoin Mining Chip Series
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image XRP Entered Pattern That Shows What Next Move Might Be
04/18/2023 - 17:00
XRP Entered Pattern That Shows What Next Move Might Be
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Meme Coins Rocketing Again, Pepe (PEPE) Rallies 7500x in Few Days
04/18/2023 - 16:30
Meme Coins Rocketing Again, Pepe (PEPE) Rallies 7500x in Few Days
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov