SHIB Price Analysis for April 18

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bulls are back in the game again as the majority of the coins are in the green zone.

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has risen by 0.52% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB has broken the local resistance at $0.00001159. If buyers can hold the rate above that mark until the end of the day, growth may continue to the next level at $0.00001188.

On the daily time frame, the rate of SHIB is slowly approaching the resistance level at $0.00001188. At the moment, one should pay attention to the candle closure.

If it happens with no long wicks, enough energy will be accumulated for a blast to the $0.000012 area and above.

On the weekly chart, the rate of SHIB has not declined after a false breakout of the $0.00001186 level. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, an upward move could lead to the test of the $0.00001250-$0.000013 area within the next few days.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001157 at press time.