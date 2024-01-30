Billionaire Mark Cuban Says Dogecoin (DOGE) Still Accepted by Mavs

In a recent Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on X, billionaire entrepreneur and former Dallas Mavericks principal owner Mark Cuban reaffirmed the NBA team's support for Dogecoin.

Advertisement

Responding to a question from the community, Cuban confirmed that the Mavericks continue to accept the meme-inspired cryptocurrency.

In March 2021, the Mavericks made a pioneering decision to integrate Dogecoin into their payment options for tickets and merchandise. This showed the growing mainstream acceptance of digital currencies.

It is worth noting that Cuban sold a majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks to Miriam Adelson's family in November, with the franchise being valued at $3.5 billion. At the same time, he retains a partial stake and continues managing the team

Other crypto-related questions

During the AMA, Cuban's engagement with the cryptocurrency community offered insights into his evolving stance on digital assets.

When asked about his favorite crypto projects besides Bitcoin and Ethereum, Cuban mentioned Polygon and Injective. However, he also stressed the importance of individual due diligence in the volatile crypto market.

His diversified crypto portfolio shows a balanced approach, blending mainstream and emerging digital assets.

On the subject of tokenization, specifically regarding sports teams and real estate, Cuban expressed skepticism.

He questioned the added value of such initiatives, signaling a cautious approach to newer forms of digital asset applications. His opinion on music NFTs (non-fungible tokens) was similarly reserved, noting the struggle of this niche market to find a "compelling aspect."

When probed about his views on Bitcoin Layer 2 solutions and scaling, Cuban downplayed their significance, emphasizing instead the importance of applications with unique utility.

Cuban also dismissively responded to questions about the "dogwifhat" meme coin and the Solana ecosystem.