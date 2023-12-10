Advertisement
DOGE Contributor Issues Warning: Scams Targeting Dogecoin Community on Rise

Gamza Khanzadaev
Leading figure in Dogecoin (DOGE) community urging caution against rising scams
Sun, 12/10/2023 - 11:00
DOGE Contributor Issues Warning: Scams Targeting Dogecoin Community on Rise
A leading figure within the Dogecoin community, known by the alias "Mishaboar," issued a cautionary message regarding the growing number of scams targeting DOGE holders.

According to Mishaboar, there has been a significant rise in new tokens deliberately targeting the Dogecoin community, frequently by misusing the popular cryptocurrency's name or associating themselves with specific Dogecoin events.

The message emphasized the need for extreme caution when encountering these new tokens, as most are short-term "pump-and-dump" schemes designed to artificially inflate their value before a sharp decline. Additionally, some may be long-term schemes designed to slowly decrease in value over time.

Mishaboar specifically cautioned against tokens exploiting existing trademarks and manipulating the algorithms of unnamed platforms. He warned that these tokens may experience sudden price surges, enticing individuals to purchase them.

However, the risk of large holders dumping their holdings, coupled with the potential for trademark owners to shut down associated channels, could lead to a rapid price collapse within just a few hours.

The message urged Dogecoin holders to exercise caution and discernment, highlighting the intricate schemes and blatant lies often employed by scammers.

The warning of the counterparty was sounded against the background of significant volatility of DOGE quotes, which last week reached the value of $0.01, but both times this zone was followed by token sell-offs and, as a consequence, falling back to the values with three zeros in the price figure.

Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

